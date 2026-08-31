Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Cannon Is The Perfect Mix Of Her Parents

When someone has not just one, but two very famous parents, there's always bound to be some chatter as to who they resemble the most. However, in the case of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter Monroe Cannon, we think it's safe to say she's a perfect mix of both of her folks.

Monroe and Moroccan Cannon are the only children shared by exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, and in the case of the latter twin, there's no question who he takes after. The former couple's son is almost an exact replica of Nick — so much so that at a glance, we wondered if we were looking at a throwback pic of "The Masked Singer" host. We're not the only ones, either. Monroe even commented on the resemblance herself, writing in response to one Instagram post by her brother, "Wait why is it giving dad lookalike[?]"

Speaking of Monroe, like we said, the jury is a little more divided there, and those who follow her on social media regularly debate over who she resembles most. In response to one Instagram post, a fan gushed, "MARIAH JR." In response to another, someone else penned, "You look like ur mom [on] the cover of her debut album." And, commenting under a different post, an Instagrammer wrote, "She looks just ... like Mama." As for those who see a resemblance to her dad, while no one is arguing that she's his doppelganger in the same way Moroccan is, some have pointed out the features they share, with one writing, "She has Nick's eyebrows." Others have simply said that they could see similarities with both of her parents. "Perfect mix of both your mom and dad," another wrote. That said, there have also been some who have pointed out that Monroe looks like another relative altogether: her aunt.