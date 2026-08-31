The Character Exit That Hurt When Calls The Heart The Most

It's been years since Paul Greene walked away from "When Calls The Heart," but some Hallmark fans still aren't over it. In fact, some are even hoping for Dr. Carson Shepherd's return to Hope Valley.

Greene first joined the cast of "When Calls The Heart" as Carson in 2017, in the show's fourth season. By Season 6, Carson and Andrea Brooks' character Faith Carter (then still a nurse) were romantically involved, but (spoiler alert), things were cut short in 2021 when Carson took a fellowship opportunity at Johns Hopkins. We won't get into all the details of the split here, but let's just say fans have continued to pine over the relationship that was. Some have even created YouTube compilations of clips of the former couple, and others have gone as far as calling the writers out over the split. Wrote one fan who created a YouTube compilation specifically because they felt Carson and Faith seemed "off" and hoped they'd stay together, "I had too much faith in the WCTH writers." Oof!

Other fans have also said they hoped Carson would make a return at some point. "Would love to see them back ..." hinted one fan on YouTube. Similarly, in response to an article from Nicki Swift's sister site TVLine, another wrote, "I'd love to see him return to the show if he wants to." Others were more frustrated about Greene seemingly leaving Hallmark for Great American Family. "I do wish he hadn't gone to GAF. Seems like making movies for Hallmark could have been worked out," one wrote. Well, the good news is Greene doesn't seem to have jumped ship, and though he has starred in some films for Hallmark's controversial competitor, he actually returned to Hallmark for "Love in the Clouds" in 2025. Maybe a return to "When Calls the Heart" isn't completely out of the question, then.