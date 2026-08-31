The Character Exit That Hurt When Calls The Heart The Most
It's been years since Paul Greene walked away from "When Calls The Heart," but some Hallmark fans still aren't over it. In fact, some are even hoping for Dr. Carson Shepherd's return to Hope Valley.
Greene first joined the cast of "When Calls The Heart" as Carson in 2017, in the show's fourth season. By Season 6, Carson and Andrea Brooks' character Faith Carter (then still a nurse) were romantically involved, but (spoiler alert), things were cut short in 2021 when Carson took a fellowship opportunity at Johns Hopkins. We won't get into all the details of the split here, but let's just say fans have continued to pine over the relationship that was. Some have even created YouTube compilations of clips of the former couple, and others have gone as far as calling the writers out over the split. Wrote one fan who created a YouTube compilation specifically because they felt Carson and Faith seemed "off" and hoped they'd stay together, "I had too much faith in the WCTH writers." Oof!
Other fans have also said they hoped Carson would make a return at some point. "Would love to see them back ..." hinted one fan on YouTube. Similarly, in response to an article from Nicki Swift's sister site TVLine, another wrote, "I'd love to see him return to the show if he wants to." Others were more frustrated about Greene seemingly leaving Hallmark for Great American Family. "I do wish he hadn't gone to GAF. Seems like making movies for Hallmark could have been worked out," one wrote. Well, the good news is Greene doesn't seem to have jumped ship, and though he has starred in some films for Hallmark's controversial competitor, he actually returned to Hallmark for "Love in the Clouds" in 2025. Maybe a return to "When Calls the Heart" isn't completely out of the question, then.
Paul Greene left When Calls the Heart to focus on other things
Despite all the fanfare over Paul Greene's exit, it's worth noting that the actor himself was happy to leave the show when he did for a number of reasons. For one, as he told TV Insider in 2022, he became a dad around the same time. By being off the show, he shared, "I ... was able to be there for the whole pregnancy." The actor added, "I would never give up any of that for extra seasons." On top of that, he also had a few professional projects he could give more of his attention to. "I helped produce a pilot. I've been involved in a film [Jaguar My Love] for two years that I'm proud of. If I was on a series, that all wouldn't happen," he explained. Greene added that he also had a podcast, "The Grass is Greener with Paul Greene," a fitness program called Freedom Alchemist, and was writing a book — so it's safe to say he kept very busy after leaving "When Calls The Heart." That wasn't lost on Greene, who also told TV Insider, "I have to tell myself to slow down and think about what my main priority is and go from there."
Well, it certainly seems as though Greene is finding a way to do all the things that are important to him. He regularly talks about his music, fitness, and his family on his Instagram page, and like we said, he's even continued to appear in films for Hallmark and Great American Family alike.
As for "When Calls the Heart" fans, it's worth noting that he hasn't ruled out a return at some point, either. Granted, he told TV Insider, "That falls into the hands of the gods." Fair enough!