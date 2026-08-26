Dolly Parton Hoped To Meet Kate Middleton, Wanted William And The Kids To Visit Dollywood

There seemed to be a lot of love between Dolly Parton and the royal family, as she even spoke about wanting to host Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales at Dollywood. Before Parton's death, the beloved country star discussed how she almost met up with Catherine while she was in the United Kingdom on a promotional tour for a new album in August 2023. Appearing on BBC Radio 2, Parton revealed her reason for rejecting Kate's invitation. "This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate," the "Jolene" artist said, via People. "And I felt so bad ... I couldn't even go! They had all this stuff set up," she said, jokingly adding that the visit would have done little to increase album sales.

The following year, the "Two Doors Down" singer made it clear that she wished to eventually meet with Catherine, William, and the couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic!" Parton told Closer in November 2024. She wanted to roll out the red carpet, especially for the youngsters. "The kids could go on all the rides and we would treat them like royalty!" Parton said. The Queen of Country even wanted to cook for the royals. "I'd give Kate my mashed potatoes — I wouldn't put on any airs for them," she added.

Not only did Parton want to host Kate's kids, but she believed the two could bond over a shared interest in charitable endeavors that helped all children. "So maybe that's what we can talk about when we do have tea," Parton told Saga Exceptional in December 2023 (via SheKnows). Following her death, the royal family paid a touching tribute to the country singer.