Dolly Parton Hoped To Meet Kate Middleton, Wanted William And The Kids To Visit Dollywood
There seemed to be a lot of love between Dolly Parton and the royal family, as she even spoke about wanting to host Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales at Dollywood. Before Parton's death, the beloved country star discussed how she almost met up with Catherine while she was in the United Kingdom on a promotional tour for a new album in August 2023. Appearing on BBC Radio 2, Parton revealed her reason for rejecting Kate's invitation. "This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate," the "Jolene" artist said, via People. "And I felt so bad ... I couldn't even go! They had all this stuff set up," she said, jokingly adding that the visit would have done little to increase album sales.
The following year, the "Two Doors Down" singer made it clear that she wished to eventually meet with Catherine, William, and the couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic!" Parton told Closer in November 2024. She wanted to roll out the red carpet, especially for the youngsters. "The kids could go on all the rides and we would treat them like royalty!" Parton said. The Queen of Country even wanted to cook for the royals. "I'd give Kate my mashed potatoes — I wouldn't put on any airs for them," she added.
Not only did Parton want to host Kate's kids, but she believed the two could bond over a shared interest in charitable endeavors that helped all children. "So maybe that's what we can talk about when we do have tea," Parton told Saga Exceptional in December 2023 (via SheKnows). Following her death, the royal family paid a touching tribute to the country singer.
Dolly Parton met with Queen Elizabeth II
Not only had Dolly Parton made an impression on Catherine, Princess of Wales, but the royal family as a whole seemed to cherish the Queen of Nashville. The day after her death, the royal family paid tribute to Parton by having the Band of the Coldstream Guards perform "9 to 5" outside of Buckingham Palace. On the royals' official X account, they posted a clip of the performance with touching words honoring Parton. "Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many – including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library," they wrote alongside footage of the performance. "We will always [heart emoji] you," they added, as a nod to another of the singer's beloved tracks, "I Will Always Love You."
Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many – including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library. We will always ❤️ you. pic.twitter.com/wdKHKGALlH
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 26, 2026
The royals likely took notice when Parton paid tribute following Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death in September 2022. The "Coat of Many Colors" artist posted about performing for the Queen in 1977. "She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life. May she Rest in Peace," Parton wrote on Instagram. The upload also included a snap of the meeting, and Elizabeth's eyes appeared fixed on Parton's chest.
A year later, Parton recalled meeting the queen after being tapped to perform at her Silver Jubilee in 1977. "I remember as a child being fascinated with the kings and queens and all their flamboyant clothes," she told Insider in February 2023. Parton worried that her Tennessean upbringing could be an issue for Elizabeth. "I was scared to death that I was not going to know how to curtsy, that I wasn't going to bend right, but she was just very warm, very sweet," Parton added.