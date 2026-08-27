Dolly Parton's Official Cause Of Death Paints A Heartbreaking Picture Of Her Final Months

Dolly Parton's death continues to send shockwaves through the music industry and the world at large. The beloved country music superstar died at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026, as confirmed by her nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver. Following the announcement, Parton's official cause of death was revealed by her reps. In a statement, they noted that the "9 to 5" hitmaker had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, which they did not specify, and was receiving regular treatment at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center before she passed away.

Parton never publicly disclosed that she was suffering from cancer or any other grave illness. In 2025, concerns about her health grew after the singer's sister claimed that she "hasn't been feeling her best lately" and asked fans for their prayers on Facebook. But the Grammy winner, who had already postponed her Las Vegas residency to receive medical treatment, reassured everybody that she was totally fine. "I've got some problems, as I've mentioned," Parton acknowledged on Instagram. "Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt."

In May 2026, the Queen of Country shared another health update, in a follow-up Instagram video. First, she happily confirmed that she had been "responding really well to meds and treatments" and was doing much better. But it would understandably still take the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker some more time to get back on her feet and return to performing. Parton mentioned that she had been dealing with kidney stones alongside issues with her digestive and immune systems. Despite it all, though, she sounded pretty optimistic about her progress, which makes her death even more sad and tragic.