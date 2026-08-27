Lacey Chabert's Words For Late TV Dad Tim Curry Hit Home For Fans

Tim Curry may have been Dr. Frank-N-Furter but he was also Nigel Thornberry, the eccentric explorer, dedicated father, and without a doubt the wittiest cartoon dad on Nickelodeon. In a touching tribute on her Instagram Stories, Curry's onscreen daughter Lacey Chabert gushed over what it was like to witness him bringing Nigel to life. "I'll forever cherish the wonderful memories of working with Tim on 'The Wild [Thornberrys']. It was such a joy to watch him create a character," the "Mean Girls" star enthused (Curry died at 80 on August 26). Chabert continued, "He was always so incredibly kind to me and encouraging. He will be so very missed."

No exaggeration there — countless fans shared similar sentiments. In response to an Instagram compilation of iconic Nigel moments, one user called to mind one of the character's go-to expressions by sweetly writing, "You'll always be smashing to us." Another penned, "Growing up I always knew it was him. Thanks for the laughs and warmth Mr. Curry." Many also shared that they wished they could have seen the beloved actor in action in the recording booth. "The Wild Thornberrys" continues to be a fan favorite more than two decades after the final episode aired, and it's heartening that Curry got a ton of recognition for his work on the show.

In fact, mere months before the "IT" star's passing, one of the "Wild Thornberrys" voice directors revealed on Instagram that working on the cartoon was among his career highlights. "Tim and Lacey were the heart and soul of this show!" Charles Adler gushed. As for fans, many enthusiastically confirmed that they would happily re-watch the show — and TBH, we would too if only to hear Nigel say the word "Mumzie." Let the marathons in Curry's honor begin!