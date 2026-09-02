Once-Popular Hallmark Stars: The Beloved On-Screen Duos We'll Never See Again

Hilarie Burton co-starred alongside Robert Buckley, Paul Campbell, and Victor Webster during her years with the Hallmark Channel. But she had the most natural chemistry with Tyler Hilton, playing his love interest in both "Christmas on the Bayou" and "A Christmas Wish." Unfortunately, fans won't get to see sparks fly between the pair for a third time.

In 2019, the same year she married Hollywood star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Burton revealed that Hallmark Channel gave her the heave-ho after she tried to speak out about its lack of inclusivity. The network, known for its predominantly white, heterosexual characters, didn't take kindly to one of its stars interfering with the casting process and issued her with an ultimatum.

"I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple, and diverse casting," Morgan tweeted about one particular film she'd been due to star in at the beginning of that year. "I was polite, direct, and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my requests were honored, I was told, 'Take it or leave it'. I left it. And the paycheck." The former "One Tree Hill" star said she has no regrets about her decision before completely burning her bridges with the Hallmark Channel by adding, "The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there." Here's a look at some other Hallmark stars with gorgeous real-life husbands.