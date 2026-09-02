Once-Popular Hallmark Stars: The Beloved On-Screen Duos We'll Never See Again
Few networks have done more to promote the concept of traditional romance than the Hallmark Channel. Since the early 2010s, it's premiered hundreds of original TV movies, most of which follow the same formula: a big-city girl returns home and abandons her thriving career for a handyman she's just met. All while never going beyond a quick peck on the cheek. Of course, some couples can sell this ideal more convincingly than others.
The likes of Stephen Huszar and Katie Cassidy, Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo, and Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, for example, have drawn upon their real-life partnerships to bring a touch of authenticity to the wish-fulfilment films. And fan favorites such as former "Mean Girls" star Lacey Chabert and pin-up Tyler Hynes possess the charm and talent to connect with anyone. But sadly, some of the channel's most popular on-screen couples are gone. Here's a look at 11 that you're unlikely to see again.
Hilarie Burton and Tyler Hilton (Christmas on the Bayou, A Christmas Wish)
Hilarie Burton co-starred alongside Robert Buckley, Paul Campbell, and Victor Webster during her years with the Hallmark Channel. But she had the most natural chemistry with Tyler Hilton, playing his love interest in both "Christmas on the Bayou" and "A Christmas Wish." Unfortunately, fans won't get to see sparks fly between the pair for a third time.
In 2019, the same year she married Hollywood star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Burton revealed that Hallmark Channel gave her the heave-ho after she tried to speak out about its lack of inclusivity. The network, known for its predominantly white, heterosexual characters, didn't take kindly to one of its stars interfering with the casting process and issued her with an ultimatum.
"I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple, and diverse casting," Morgan tweeted about one particular film she'd been due to star in at the beginning of that year. "I was polite, direct, and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my requests were honored, I was told, 'Take it or leave it'. I left it. And the paycheck." The former "One Tree Hill" star said she has no regrets about her decision before completely burning her bridges with the Hallmark Channel by adding, "The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there." Here's a look at some other Hallmark stars with gorgeous real-life husbands.
Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe (Coming Home for Christmas)
Neal Bledsoe and Danica McKellar first became a popular on-screen couple in the 2017 Hallmark movie "Coming Home for Christmas." Fans did get to see the pair rekindle their spark on the GAF (Great American Family) network, playing love interests in both "The Winter Palace" and "Christmas at the Drive-In." However, the leading man's conscience put a stop to a fourth joint outing.
In 2022, Bledsoe revealed he was leaving his new channel. "As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create," he wrote in a statement (via ET), in response to Chief Creative Officer Candace Cameron Bure's confirmation that same-sex couples would not be a part of their programming. "... The thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me. I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear."
McKellar also responded to Bledsoe's exit, saying that he'd misinterpreted Cameron Bure's comments. "I just didn't see them the same way," she told Fox News Digital (via People), insisting that the former "Full House" star hadn't explicitly ruled out the possibility of gay representation.
Trevor Donovan and Rachel Skarsten (Marry Me At Christmas)
Former "90210" star Trevor Donovan played the love interests of Erin Cahill ("Love, Fall & Order"), Ashley Williams ("Love on a Limb"), and Lindy Booth ("Snowcoming") while pivoting from teen drama heartthrob to Hallmark Channel hunk. But according to IMDb users, his most popular partnership was with his "Marry Me at Christmas" co-star Rachel Skarsten.
However, in 2021, Donovan joined the flood of actors who left Hallmark for GAF. Unlike many of his fellow departees, the incentive wasn't money or a desire to promote even stronger traditional values, but loyalty. Indeed, the Californian's anti-bullying foundation Team Upstanders had been supported by CEO Bill Abbott during his time at Hallmark. And so when the latter jumped ship, he felt compelled to do the same.
"If you're doing those things in life, those positive things in life that create happiness and productivity in your own heart you end up meeting with like-minded souls," Donovan remarked while speaking on the GAF YouTube channel with Abbott. During a chat with Variety, the channel hopper also revealed that his boss had given him the chance to serve as producer of his own TV movies, too.
Candace Cameron Bure and Niall Matter (Aurora Teagarden Mysteries)
Niall Matter played Nick Miller, the college professor whose crime-solving partnership with Candace Cameron Bure's titular character eventually turns romantic, throughout the Hallmark network's flagship series, "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries." But he had to find a new love interest in 2022 when the former "Full House" star decided to become the face of another channel.
Cameron Bure followed Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott to Great American Family for its launch, sparking a mass exodus, but one which didn't include Matter. Still very much a staple of the holiday season, he last co-starred alongside Autumn Reeser in 2025's "We Met in December."
Shortly after her much-publicized departure, Cameron Bure confirmed that her decision was a creative one, telling The Wall Street Journal that Hallmark had become a "completely different network than when I started" and that she now hoped to "promote faith programming and good family entertainment," which will "keep traditional marriage at the core." Following a backlash over what many considered to be anti-LGBTQ remarks, the actor insisted that she didn't discriminate against anyone. "My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us," she said in a statement (via Hello!) Here's a look at three Hallmark stars who weren't sad to see her go.
Jessica Lowndes and Christopher Russell (Kite Festival of Love, Merry Matrimony)
Jessica Lowndes and Christopher Russell co-starred in two Hallmark romances together. First, as a fashion magazine executive and photographer in 2015's "Merry Matrimony," and then as a music teacher and woodworker in 2021's "Kite Festival of Love." But a year after the latter's premiere, she ensured there wouldn't be a trilogy by moving over to rival network GAF.
Lowndes inked a four-film deal with the channel that allowed her to further showcase her many skills. As well as taking center stage, the Canadian would also serve as director, writer, and executive producer. The star, who shot to fame playing Adrianna Tate-Duncan on teen drama reboot "90210," released numerous singles and scored a UK Top 40 hit with Ironik collaboration "Falling in Love."
Lowndes established on-screen relationships with other actors, though, including Jesse Metcalfe in "Harmony from the Heart," Adam Hurting in "Christmas Under Construction," and Ezra Moreland in "Happy Howlidays." However, fans who prefer her sharing the screen with Russell may be in luck, as her former Hallmark co-star now seems to be alternating between the two rival channels. Here's a look at who has starred in the most Hallmark Christmas movies.
Brooke Shields and Brennan Elliott (Flower Shop Mysteries)
Brooke Shields joined the Hallmark Channel in 2016 for a series in which she played a florist who helps solve criminal cases with Brennan Elliott's former P.I. in a mix of cozy crime and will they/won't they romance. Unfortunately, we never found out whether they ever acted on their chemistry. For after just three installments — "Mum's the Word," "Snipped in the Bud," and "Dearly Depotted" — the former child star decided she'd had enough sleuthing.
Shields was supposed to star as Abby Knight in no fewer than 16 different "Flower Shop Mysteries" movies. But as she revealed in her memoir "Brooke Shields IS Not Allowed To Get Old," she quickly realized that the original wasn't what she signed up for. "I'd been hired, I was told, to help change the face of the network," she wrote (via Just Jared). "They wanted me to be funny and bring more comedy to their offerings, but as filming progressed ... all the humor had evaporated."
Shields, who insisted she had no beef with the Hallmark network, went on to state that she was at an age where she felt able to say no. "I simply could not do ten more films that were not what I was promised and felt completely wrong for me. So I quit. I definitely surprised some people, and in plenty of ways I surprised myself. I certainly would never have done that in my 20s."
Ryan Paevey and Cindy Busby (Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Marrying Mr. Darcy)
Ryan Paevey and Cindy Busby endeared Hallmark audiences in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" and "Marrying Mr. Darcy," which were loosely based on the romantic pairing in Jane Austen's classic "Pride and Prejudice." But in 2024, the former revealed that he'd no longer be playing any kind of dashing gentleman.
Indeed, Paevey tweeted that he was taking a step back from his acting career: "The last eight months of life in this industry have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth, and I need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises," he wrote (via Yahoo! Entertainment) before admitting that he was incredibly tired. The heartthrob later revealed that this difficult period included financial problems such as stolen investments and the hacking of his bank accounts, along with his mother's lung cancer battle.
Two years later, Pavey made a comeback, telling Woman's World that he may have been a little hasty: "Taking care of my family motivated me to take a break from the biz, and then also to return. And maybe my decision to 'retire' was premature." He's now reprised his role as police detective Nathan West in daytime soap opera "General Hospital," but has yet to confirm whether he'll head back to the Hallmark Channel, too.
Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney (Murder, She Baked, A Hannah Swenson Mystery)
Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney made for one of Hallmark's most appealing couples as Hannah Swensen and Mike Kingston, a baker and detective who become romantically involved while teaming up to solve cozy crimes. The couple shared the screen in five "Murder, She Baked" installments and three chapters of "A Hannah Swensen Mystery" before Victor Webster stepped in as the male lead.
Indeed, in 2024, Mathison decided he wanted a taste of the GAC pie, going on to star in "Home Sweet Christmas" and "Another Sweet Christmas." In an interview with Us Weekly, the Canadian insisted his relationship with Hallmark and his regular co-star hadn't turned sour. "I love working there and [on] my "Murder, She Baked" series with Allie Sweeney and everybody else. Those are my friends, and I love doing those movies, and they're still going."
Mathison, who's also found the time to continue playing Drew Cain in "General Hospital," believes that there's still room for his old and his new home. "... From another perspective, the people that are at Great American are the people that I started with at Hallmark. So, it's, like, coming home ... and so, in a sense, it's not hard at all because it's very easy [and] I think a lot of the viewers are now watching both [channels]."
Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha (Mystery 101)
Hallmark Channel viewers were left on the edge of their seats when the seventh "Mystery 101" movie, "Deadly History," ended with one almighty cliffhanger: in a time jump finale, Kristoffer Polaha's police detective Travis Burke is shown attending to a homicide only to find that the victim is the fiancé of Jill Wagner's sleuthing literature professor. And the latter, who earlier in the movie declared her love for him, also happens to be at the scene, too! Unfortunately, thanks to the cancelation of the series and the departure of its leading lady, it looks unlikely to ever be resolved.
Yes, in 2022, Wagner became yet another Hallmark favorite to make the leap to rival GAC, going on to appear in films such as "A Merry Christmas Wish" and "A Christmas Miracle for Daisy." Once the news was confirmed that "Mystery 101" had been put out to pasture, however, she decided to offer some brief fan fiction to help put frustrated viewers' minds at ease.
Wagner, who's also helped to bring Taylor Sheridan's "Lioness" to the screen, took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the "Mystery 101" cast and crew, adding, "Just so you know in my mind, Amy and Travis get married and go on a super long honeymoon to Fiji." Here's a look at why other stars left the Hallmark Channel.
Susie Abromeit and Dillon Casey (A Perfect Christmas)
"Good lead actors! Let's see more of these people!" said an IMDb review of "A Perfect Christmas," the 2016 Hallmark Channel original which starred Susie Abromeit and Dillon Casey as a newly married couple who, ahead of hosting their first festive season together, discover that they're about to have a child. Unfortunately for the impressed viewer, neither has been seen on the network since.
Indeed, while Casey has shown up in several other yuletide offerings including "The Great Christmas Switch" and "Christmas A La Carte," they've all been on other channels. And in 2021, Abromeit inked a deal with GAC which would see her star in no fewer than four TV films.
"Susie is a world-renowned talent who is remarkably versatile and talented," GAC President Bill Abbott said in a statement (via Deadline) about the actor who'd also previously appeared in "Jessica Jones," "King Richard," and "The Forever Purge." "We're excited to have her on board and look forward to working with her on an entertaining slate of upcoming movies." Abromeit has since graced several other seasonal offerings, including "Much Ado About Christmas" and "Designing Christmas with You." Here's a look at some Hallmark Channel stars who are married in real life.
Meghan Markle and Christopher Jacot (When Sparks Fly)
Unless you've been living under a rock for the last decade, it's crystal clear why the stars of 2014 Hallmark Channel original "When Sparks Fly" will never share the screen again. And it's not because leading man Christopher Jacot now spends most of his time in horror anthology "Slasher."
Yes, before meeting Prince Harry and entering into the world's most dysfunctional family, Meghan Markle was busy forging a career as an actor. The future Duchess of Sussex made her Hallmark Channel debut as Amy Peterson, a reporter who rekindles an old flame after returning to her small hometown for a Fourth of July scoop.
"I wanted to do a romantic comedy," explained Markle, who'd later star opposite Kristoffer Polaha in "Dater's Handbook," to TV Movie Goodness about accepting the role. "When the script came in, it was exactly the kind of project I wanted to be part of ... This gives me a chance to play a lot more. Rachel is serious by necessity, and Amy gives me an opportunity to have fun and have a bit more range and to be silly, which I love to do, so I hope they enjoy seeing me in that light." Of course, you're now more likely to see the royal baking focaccia and harvesting honey on the screen than displaying her talents as a thespian.