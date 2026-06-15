Hallmark Stars With Gorgeous, Real-Life Husbands
Hallmark has long been known for its swoon-worthy romances that tend to make viewers believe in happily-ever-afters. And while fans know plenty about these on-screen love stories, many are just as curious about the romances that happen when the cameras stop rolling. Off-screen, several Hallmark favorites have found lasting love with partners who support their busy careers while largely staying out of the spotlight. From marriages that have spanned decades to more recent relationships that have captured fans' attention, these real-life love stories are every bit as heartwarming as the movies that made the actresses famous.
Some of these real-life Hallmark husbands are fellow actors and entertainers, while others have built successful careers away from Hollywood. Despite their different backgrounds, these couples share one thing in common: relationships that have stood the test of time in an industry where lasting marriages can be hard to find. Of course, it doesn't hurt that many of these husbands are pretty easy on the eyes, too. It's true that Hallmark movies are filled with handsome leading men, but some viewers might argue that the stars' real-life partners give their fictional counterparts a run for their money. These love stories may not follow a Hallmark script, but they often feature the same ingredients fans love most: romance, loyalty, and plenty of happy endings. From longtime sweethearts to unexpected matches, here's a look at the gorgeous real-life husbands of some of Hallmark's biggest stars.
Alison Sweeney and David Alan Sanov have been married since 2000
Alison Sweeney is one of Hallmark's leading ladies. She's been affiliated with the network for more than 10 years and is best known for her work on the "Hannah Swensen Mystery" series. As she continues to charm audiences with her on-screen romances, she also has a real-life love story that's been going strong for decades with her husband, David Sanov. The two first met as children as their parents worked together. "His dad and my mom play the violin for feature-film soundtracks, so we've actually known each other our whole lives," Sweeney told Access in 2019. "I totally had a crush on him when we were kids." The pair started dating in their 20s and never looked back.
Sweeney and Sanov tied the knot in 2000. During the ceremony, Sweeney's mom and Sanov's dad played a violin duet. "It was such a special moment then, and to celebrate it now is just incredible," Sweeney said on Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "Those two violins are how Dave and I met, and [now] we have two beautiful children and we've been married 20 years." Sanov, who is very easy on the eyes, has supported Sweeney throughout her career, and she's done the same for him. In 2022, the actress shared a sweet message on Instagram for Sanov after he retired from his post as a California Highway Patrol officer, a job he'd held for 27 years. Sweeney and Sanov have two kids together: Benjamin, born in 2005, and Megan, born in 2009.
Ashley Williams is married to producer Neal Dodson
Ashley Williams is another Hallmark actress with a hunky husband. She's been married to Neal Dodson since 2011, eight years after the two first crossed paths. The couple got engaged on Thanksgiving in 2009 and exchanged vows two years later. Williams and Dodson had an outdoor wedding at her sister's and brother-in-law's home in Nashville. Williams' sister is none other than actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, whom you'll find further down on this list.
Dodson, a Pennsylvania native, is a producer and has dozens of credits to his name. While his primary line of work has him behind the camera, he got to star in two Hallmark Channel movies — "Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday" and "Sister Swap: Christmas in the City" – alongside his wife. "The greatest producer I've ever worked with, and the man that makes everything possible," Williams captioned a 2021 Instagram post that accompanied some photos from set. Williams isn't shy when it comes to praising her husband publicly and often posts about him on social media. "He's dreamy. He's also a rockstar dad and we don't know what we'd do without him," Williams captioned an Instagram post on Father's Day in 2020.
Erin Cahill's husband is a musician
Erin Cahill is best known for her roles in Hallmark holiday and romance films, including "Christmas on Cherry Lane" and "A Timeless Christmas." When she's not on set, she's more than likely spending time with her handsome husband, musician Paul Freeman, whom she married in 2016. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Côte d'Azur, France. They have an incredibly close bond, which is evident each time Cahill posts about her real-life leading man. "Six years ago today I married the love of all my lifetimes. [Paul Freeman] every single day with you is the greatest gift. You are the best of everything I could've dreamt and beyond what I could've wished for. I'm so grateful for you my soulmate," Cahill captioned an Instagram post in September 2022.
Freeman is still making music. He recently co-wrote and co-produced much of British singer James Carrington's album, "A Quiet Place in Bright Sunshine." In October 2025, Cahill and Freeman's worlds collided in a new way when one of his songs was featured on Hallmark's "A Royal Montana Christmas." Cahill was so proud of her husband, commenting, "Can't wait!! Huge congratulations ... my love!" on his Instagram post about the music premiere.
Jill Wagner is married to retired hockey player David Lemanowicz
Hubba hubba! Hallmark actress Jill Wagner is married to retired hockey player David Lemanowicz, who earns his spot on this list with ease. Lemanowicz was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, but he spent his career playing for junior ice hockey teams and in the minors. As fate would have it, Wagner and Lemanowicz have a real-life love story that could easily be a movie.
The two first started dating when Wagner was 17 years old, but their romance was short-lived when Lemanowicz moved to Canada. They reconnected more than a decade later when Wagner was in Afghanistan on a USO tour. "He just happens to be on one of the 12 bases that we went to," she once told KDOW. At the time, both Wagner and Lemanowicz were dating other people. Three years later, the two would cross paths again; this time in Los Angeles, and they felt they weren't meeting by chance. They got engaged within three months and were married soon after.
Wagner and Lemanowicz's love story is truly something special. "No Love will ever compare in my mind," the actress captioned an Instagram post to celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary.
Merritt Patterson's husband works as a senior talent agent
Merritt Patterson is another Hallmark star married to a great-looking guy. Meet JR Ringer, a senior talent agent. After graduating from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business in 2009, he worked for talent agency ICM, where he'd spend the next 12 years learning the ropes and fine-tuning his skills. In 2022, he joined Verve, a premier talent agency founded in 2010. Since joining the Verve team, Ringer has become a partner. And, to make Ringer even more attractive, he really knows how to dress. In 2017, The Hollywood Reporter featured him in an article titled "How to Dress Like a Hollywood Agent on a Budget." Ringer told the outlet that "It's important not to wear shirts and ties from the same store or brand, or fall into a rut and look the same every day."
The actress and Ringer tied the knot in Puglia, Italy, in September 2022. The couple first met at a music festival and became the best of friends. They enjoy traveling together and often share pictures of their adventures on social media. In January 2023, for example, the two took a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Africa, where they went on a safari.
Emilie Ullerup and Kyle Cassie have worked together
You probably know Emilie Ullerup from her role as Bree O'Brien on Hallmark's hit series "Chesapeake Shores." If you're a fan of the show, you might also know that she's married to one of her co-stars, Kyle Cassie. Though Cassie wasn't a regular on the series, which ended in 2022, it marked one of the few times that he got to star on-screen alongside his wife. The two also worked together on the short "Anti-Social," which Cassie directed.
In an interview with Parade, Ullerup revealed that she has two celebrity crushes, Zach Galifianakis and Jason Bateman. Looking at Cassie, we totally get it — she has a type! That said, it's obvious the couple has a great sense of humor and shares lots of laughs with each other. In honor of her husband's birthday in May 2025, the actress took to Instagram with a playful caption that seemed to embody their marriage. "To the best cocktail mixer, red sauce maker, bbq master, creative force, dad-unicorn, partner-for-life: Happy Birthday," she wrote. Her post included some fun photos of Cassie, sharing some of her favorite memories with her fans.
Cindy Busby married Chris Boyd in 2020
Cindy Busby met her husband, Chris Boyd, at a club while out with some friends. The chance meeting turned out to be quite the love story, as the two started dating and wound up getting married about eight years later. The couple went Instagram official in 2017 — several months after they'd started dating — with Busby captioning the post, "Long time coming but, there's a first for everything... This is the person who makes me the happiest in the whole universe!" Busby and Boyd exchanged vows in December 2020. "An absolutely perfect day I will never forget and couldn't be more excited to share my life with this amazing person! Love you forever," Boyd captioned a wedding photo posted on Instagram after the couple said their "I do's."
Aside from being incredibly good-looking, Boyd also has a successful career. He dabbled in acting before taking on more roles behind the camera, producing projects such as "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," a miniseries released in 2022, and "Hello, My Name Is Doris," which debuted in 2015. Boyd celebrated his 50th birthday in March 2026. "Happy Birthday to the funnest most amazing person I know [Chris Boyd] Love you so much and grateful you were born," Busby captioned the celebratory Instagram post.
Rachel Boston's husband, Tolya Ashe, works as a private chef
Rachel Boston is living a fairytale life that many women dream about — and it's not just because she stars in Hallmark Christmas movies. Outside of her life on set, Boston is married to a handsome private chef. She and Tolya Ashe got engaged in 2021, nearly 10 years after the two were first introduced by Ashe's sister. "We actually had the classic Hallmark start where you've known each other for a long time, family is involved," Boston recalled during a 2020 episode of "Home & Family".
According to his website, Ashe owns and operates Little Gem NYC Catering & Events in New York City — and he absolutely loves his job. In a Q&A section of his website, Ashe shared the most rewarding thing about being a chef. "Creating a culinary experience," he said. "From the food and ambience to the plating to the timing of when we serve everything. It's honestly a full scale production. I just love what I do and I'm so lucky to be where I am."
Tamera Mowry is married to Adam Housley
Tamera Mowry is best known for her role on the popular '90s sitcom "Sister, Sister" alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry, but she's come a long way since then. Aside from becoming a staple on Hallmark, Mowry has also blossomed in her personal life, finding love with Adam Housley in college. The two were introduced by a professor at Pepperdine University after Housley saw a photo of Mowry. "I had no idea who the heck she was, I just thought she was pretty," Adam previously told Yahoo! Lifestyle. The rest, as they say, is history. The couple tied the knot on a vineyard in Napa, California, in May 2011, and went on to start a family together.
Housley worked as a journalist for nearly two decades and was a Fox News correspondent. In 2018, he decided to put his career on the back burner to care for their kids — a son, Aden, and a daughter, Ariah. "I have decided to leave the network and take some time in northern California to raise our two young children closer to my family, which includes running the family winery and even coaching their sports teams," he said in a statement, according to Politico.
Alexa PenaVega and her husband, Carlos PenaVega, competed on the same season of 'Dancing With the Stars'
Alexa PenaVega made her Hallmark debut in 2016, and she hasn't looked back since. Perhaps the best part of her partnership with the network is that her hot husband, Carlos PenaVega, also inked a deal to work for Hallmark. The couple first met through a mutual friend at Bible study back in 2012. They got engaged a year later and married in Mexico in 2014. Getting to work and do life together has been nothing short of a blessing for the pair, who share sons Ocean and Kingston and daughter Rio.
One of the coolest things that the PenaVegas got to do as a couple was compete on the same season of "Dancing With the Stars". Alexa was paired with Mark Ballas and finished the competition in sixth place, while Carlos and his partner Witney Carson finished in fourth. All eyes were on this husband-and-wife team, who supported each other through and through despite being competitors. On the night that Alexa was sent home, she stood next to her husband during the elimination announcement. "It just completely threw me that all of a sudden one of us would be going home," Carlos told People magazine of the emotional night.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley is married to country music superstar Brad Paisley
Kimberly Williams-Paisley is one of the most recognizable names in any Hallmark lineup — and for good reason. She's been part of the Hallmark family since 2001, around the same time she met her extremely attractive husband. You may have heard of him, actually, as he's none other than country music superstar, Brad Paisley. The same year that Williams-Paisley made her Hallmark debut, Paisley asked her to appear in his music video for the song "I'm Gonna Miss Her." The actress agreed and sparks flew. The two started dating and got engaged the following year. They tied the knot in 2003 at Pepperdine University's campus in Malibu.
The Paisleys have had one of the most successful marriages in the entertainment world, and they seem to have figured out the key. "A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together. That's not the case in our house," Paisley told People magazine in 2021. Meanwhile, Williams-Paisley told the outlet that keeping each other laughing has been part of their foundation.
Kayla Wallace married her 'When Calls the Heart' co-star in 2023
Kayla Wallace and her husband, Kevin McGarry, fell in love on the set of Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart." And while they weren't on-screen lovers, their chemistry on set was hard to ignore — and it's easy to see why. Both actors are extremely good-looking and seem to have a lot in common, especially when it comes to their love of music. They started dating after meeting on the show's sixth season, and their off-screen relationship has blossomed in the years since. McGarry popped the question in December 2022, and the duo shared their special news on social media in a joint Instagram post with the caption "forever."
Since then, Wallace and McGarry have become one of Hallmark's most beloved real-life couples. In addition to appearing in "When Calls the Heart," both actors have starred in a number of Hallmark projects over the years, further cementing their status as fan favorites. Wallace and McGarry tied the knot in 2024 and later expanded their family. In 2026, the couple welcomed their first child together, marking another exciting chapter in their love story and giving Hearties yet another reason to celebrate.
Meghan Ory and John Reardon met on set
Meghan Ory is another Hallmark actress with a gorgeous real-life husband — whom she met on set. The actress met John Reardon when they were both cast in Hallmark's "Merlin's Apprentice" in 2006. Unsurprisingly, Ory was first drawn to Reardon because of his good looks. "I was doing my wardrobe fitting and he walked in the door with a friend of mine, and they were chatting. And I saw him and thought, 'He's sooooo dreamy.' We were really good friends first. We'd actually met a couple of years earlier and we just became really good friends and just joked around a lot," the actress recalled in a 2016 interview with Valley News.
That friendship transpired into something beautiful, and the duo wed in 2008. Ory and Reardon got to work together again in Hallmark's "Believe in Christmas," a 2024 TV movie, finally getting the opportunity to bring their real-life chemistry to a Hallmark romance.