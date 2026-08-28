Not I Will Always Love You: Dolly Parton Envisioned One Specific Song Played At Her Funeral

In the immediate aftermath of beloved country music superstar Dolly Parton's death, on August 25, many have understandably referenced "I Will Always Love You." But it turns out that wasn't the song she wanted played at her funeral. Instead, the Grammy winner earmarked a gospel song her father loved for her final sendoff. Parton discussed the significance of Albert E. Brumley's "If We Never Meet Again" in a 2011 interview with ET. "My daddy used to sing the song," she shared proudly, before singing part of the chorus for them. A few years later, Parton talked about it again, this time with Entertainment Weekly.

"It's an old country-gospel church song that talks about if we never meet again this side of heaven, I will meet you on that beautiful shore," she confirmed, before sharing some of the lyrics. "That was my daddy's favorite. We did sing it at his funeral, and I would like it to be sung at mine," the country icon notably added. It's touching but unsurprising that Parton felt so strongly about having her dad's favorite song played at her funeral. After all, the singer-songwriter had long made it clear family meant everything to her. In the wake of her passing, the country star's loved ones even revealed that Dolly Parton's final wish was that her funeral be centered around that.

"At Dolly's request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family," their Instagram statement shared. It aligned perfectly with another of her very simple requests, which was that she be laid, "in a beautiful bed of plush cotton." Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed as much in the family's initial announcement about her passing. Seaver added that she'd specifically asked for that because, "After a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable."