Not I Will Always Love You: Dolly Parton Envisioned One Specific Song Played At Her Funeral
In the immediate aftermath of beloved country music superstar Dolly Parton's death, on August 25, many have understandably referenced "I Will Always Love You." But it turns out that wasn't the song she wanted played at her funeral. Instead, the Grammy winner earmarked a gospel song her father loved for her final sendoff. Parton discussed the significance of Albert E. Brumley's "If We Never Meet Again" in a 2011 interview with ET. "My daddy used to sing the song," she shared proudly, before singing part of the chorus for them. A few years later, Parton talked about it again, this time with Entertainment Weekly.
"It's an old country-gospel church song that talks about if we never meet again this side of heaven, I will meet you on that beautiful shore," she confirmed, before sharing some of the lyrics. "That was my daddy's favorite. We did sing it at his funeral, and I would like it to be sung at mine," the country icon notably added. It's touching but unsurprising that Parton felt so strongly about having her dad's favorite song played at her funeral. After all, the singer-songwriter had long made it clear family meant everything to her. In the wake of her passing, the country star's loved ones even revealed that Dolly Parton's final wish was that her funeral be centered around that.
"At Dolly's request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family," their Instagram statement shared. It aligned perfectly with another of her very simple requests, which was that she be laid, "in a beautiful bed of plush cotton." Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed as much in the family's initial announcement about her passing. Seaver added that she'd specifically asked for that because, "After a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable."
'I Will Always Love You' may still be played at Dolly's funeral
While Dolly Parton specifically wanted "If We Never Meet Again" to be played at her funeral, she didn't seem opposed to her own hit song being included too. As the singer acknowledged to EW, "I'm sure they'll be playing 'I Will Always Love You' when I die, just like they did with Whitney Houston." The country icon also pointed out that Parton's song, which Houston famously covered, was the perfect choice for her funeral. "When they picked her coffin up and started in on that song, I started to cry, and I thought, 'Oh my Lord.' That's when it hit me that she was really gone," Parton recalled. It's just as well the Oscar nominee felt that way as her family has referenced the song a number of times since Parton's death. In fact, Bryan Seaver's video message ended with "May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you," before the video faded to a black and white picture of the singer-songwriter with the lyrics underneath.
Likewise, the post that followed featured the same image, again with the song's lyrics. Whether or not Parton wanted "I Will Always Love You" to be the focal point of her funeral, it's fitting that it's become such a big part of honoring her legacy. After all, she used proceeds from Houston's cover to build her office complex in a predominantly Black community in Tennessee. And, in light of her passing, many have spoken about that being yet another reminder of Dolly Parton's good deeds and charitable endeavors. We may never meet her again this side of heaven, but she's certainly made her mark all the same.