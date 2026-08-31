Chicago Fire Star Dermot Mulroney & His Ex-Wife Had Quite The Age Gap

Hollywood has no lack of age gap relationships to talk about, even after one ended in January 2026. In June 2025, "Chicago Fire" star Dermot Mulroney filed for divorce from his long-term partner Prima Apollinaare, who is 10 years younger than him. The pair first started dating in 2008 and had their first child together that same year, despite it only being a year after Mulroney's first divorce. They then had a second daughter together shortly before their wedding in December 2010. "A lot of it doesn't make sense, but you can't deny your heart," Mulroney admitted on "The Rosie Show" in 2012 when addressing the couple's rushed timeline.

After almost 15 years together, Mulroney and Apollinaare called it quits over unspecified differences that drew the couple apart. They chose to settle their divorce outside of court on January 16, 2026. "No one is asking for anything, and no one is denying anything," an insider told People at the time of filing. "They are not arguing over the children nor money. They used mediators, not lawyers, as they are friends and this is amicable. They were advised to file this way."

Mulroney was previously married to actor Catherine Keener, who is nearly 5 years older than him, and the pair share son Clyde Keener Mulroney. The stars were married even longer than Mulroney and Apollinaare, wedding in 1990 and finalizing their divorce in 2007. The real reason Dermot Mulroney and Catherine Keener got divorced after 17 years of marriage was similar to the downfall of his marriage to Apollinaare. "There are irreconcilable differences between the parties that have led to the irredeemable breakdown of the marriage," read the court document Extra obtained at the time.