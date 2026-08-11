Dating, Married, Or Single? Inside The Love Lives Of Chicago Fire's Hottest Stars

David Eigenberg, a "Chicago Fire" veteran who has played senior firefighter Christopher Herrmann since the premiere in 2012, can boast one of the cast's longest-standing relationships. Indeed, the New Yorker and wife, Chrysti Eigenberg, have been together for more than a quarter of a century!

The pair were first introduced shortly after the tragedy of 9/11 when Army specialist Chrysti was working in Virginia in homeland security. "I met her; it just hit me," David told The Day (via Hello!). "That had never happened to me before. It just hit me at the core. Meeting my wife was something that I never anticipated."

The lovebirds walked down the aisle just a year later and had two children, Louie and Myrna. "The only way that relationships go forward is that they have gravity and that only comes with seeing through the hardship," David added about why their marriage has survived. "I fight with my wife, we fight for things, but I think everybody wants to be heard."