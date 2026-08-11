Dating, Married, Or Single? Inside The Love Lives Of Chicago Fire's Hottest Stars
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Set in the entirely fictional Firehouse 51, Windy City procedural "Chicago Fire" has become one of the NBC network's flagship shows since premiering way back in 2012, racking up nearly 300 episodes across 14 seasons, spawning a franchise which includes other hit shows "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med," and regularly appearing near the top of the all-important Nielsen ratings. And its string of marriages, love triangles, and break-ups have proved just as compelling as all the firefighting heroics.
But what about the real love lives of the current cast, which includes heartthrob Taylor Kinney, pin-up Jocelyn Hudon, and classically handsome Hollywood star Dermot Mulroney? Which members have been happily married for decades? How many have only just walked down the aisle? And who is now newly single and ready to mingle? Here's a look at the romantic trials and tribulations of 12 of its most popular stars.
David Eigenberg has been wed to a former Army specialist for nearly 25 years
David Eigenberg, a "Chicago Fire" veteran who has played senior firefighter Christopher Herrmann since the premiere in 2012, can boast one of the cast's longest-standing relationships. Indeed, the New Yorker and wife, Chrysti Eigenberg, have been together for more than a quarter of a century!
The pair were first introduced shortly after the tragedy of 9/11 when Army specialist Chrysti was working in Virginia in homeland security. "I met her; it just hit me," David told The Day (via Hello!). "That had never happened to me before. It just hit me at the core. Meeting my wife was something that I never anticipated."
The lovebirds walked down the aisle just a year later and had two children, Louie and Myrna. "The only way that relationships go forward is that they have gravity and that only comes with seeing through the hardship," David added about why their marriage has survived. "I fight with my wife, we fight for things, but I think everybody wants to be heard."
Joe Minoso got hitched to a make-up artist in 2016
Joe Minoso, who plays firefighter Joe Cruz on the hit procedural, has established close relationships with several members of the "Chicago Fire" team. He lived with co-stars Yuri Sardarov and Charlie Barnett during its earlier seasons. And he ended up tying the knot with one of its former make-up artists.
Yes, in 2016, Minoso married Caitlin Murphy Miles three years after they first met on the NBC hit. And proving just how much of a family the show is, Christian Stolte agreed to be officiant, while the multi-talented Jesse Spencer and Miranda Rae Mayo helped to provide the music.
Since leaving the "Chicago Fire" crew, Miles pivoted from makeup to tattooing, specifically in the paramedical field. And Minoso couldn't be prouder. "This is an art form," he gushed in an Instagram post about his wife's efforts to help heal survivors of breast cancer and burn victims. "If you know her, you know exactly how perfectly suited an artist she is for this beautiful, sensitive, and compassionate work." Here's a closer look inside Minoso's marriage.
Taylor Kinney is married to a model
Taylor Kinney, who's been ever-present as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, is one of several relatively new newlyweds in the "Chicago Fire" cast, having married model Ashley Cruger in 2024. The pair first started dating two years earlier, going public at a Utah charity event before making things Instagram official at a motor race in Texas.
Cruger also once starred in a "Chicago Fire" episode, albeit as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it extra in a barroom scene. She's used to getting far more camera time as a model for BMG Models, though. The multi-talent, who obtained a journalism degree from the University of Iowa, also earns a living for Eagle Six Properties as a business development manager.
Both parties have remained tight-lipped about their relationship with the press. But they're not averse to sharing the odd insight on social media, whether uploading snaps from vacations in Scotland and Italy or showing off their skills on the golf course. Kinney, once engaged to pop superstar Lady Gaga, and Cruger also kept their wedding on the downlow, getting hitched at an intimate ceremony in the Windy City. Here's a closer look at Kinney's stunning transformation.
So is Jake Lockett
Jake Lockett, whose character Sam Carver returned in Season 14 after transferring to the Denver Fire Department to help maintain his sobriety, recently married a model. Yes, in 2025, the actor said "I do" to Dominique Domingo at a ceremony in Kalihiwai Falls, Hawaii. And they, too, kept their nuptials quiet. In fact, they only told the rest of the world several weeks after becoming husband and wife.
The newlyweds did, however, go on to share more details in an interview with NBC, including that the theme was Mother Nature. "We wanted the vibe to be serene, intimate, and peaceful, and that's exactly what it was," Domingo said. "There is something special and healing about the energy of the island. The smell of the air, being immersed in the lush greenery everywhere you go, and, of course, the water."
Lockett, whose one-time castmates Dermot Mulroney and Daniel Kyri were also in attendance, then explained why they avoided going overboard on the special occasion. "We both felt like anything bigger than our immediate family wouldn't allow us to focus on each other as much on our day," he said. "So, keeping it small and simple was imperative."
Christian Stolte has just celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary
Christian Stolte certainly doesn't appear to be afraid of the long haul. Playing senior firefighter Randall "Mouch" McHolland since the first season of "Chicago Fire," the actor recently celebrated his silver wedding anniversary!
Yes, the St. Louis native tied the knot with Kim Whitehead-Stolte back in 2001. The happy couple raised two daughters who also appeared on "Chicago Fire." Greta Stolte played the character saved from a residential fire by Jesse Spencer and David Eigenberg's heroic firefighters in the pilot episode, making her the show's very first rescuee.
Meanwhile, Corinne Anderson played Christian's on-screen offspring in a 2015 episode before showing up in a crossover with "Chicago Med." She worked behind the scenes of another Dick Wolf creation, "Chicago P.D.," as a camera production assistant.
Jocelyn Hudon tied the knot with fellow actor Jake Manley
Jocelyn Hudon, who joined "Chicago Fire" in its 12th season as paramedic Lizzie Novak, is one of several cast members whose other half is also in the acting profession. In 2021, she married on her favorite holiday, Halloween, to Jake Manley, her co-star in the Hallmark Channel movie "Love in the Maldives" and Netflix hit "The Order."
The pair first met six years earlier as actors who had the same agent and self-tape coach. "I love his sense of humor, we're both goofy, and we can really make each other laugh," Hudon remarked to Entertainment Tonight. "I also love how opposite from me he is. We're really yin and yang, which is great because we balance each other out."
Hudon also recalled the moment she knew Manley was the one: when they both agreed to shun the party life on one particular New Year's Eve and instead stay home eating pasta in front of "The Lord of the Rings." The latter does have his more romantic moments, though. He proposed during a 2020 getaway with no fewer than 1,000 red roses, a reference to one of Hudon's favorite scenes from her favorite show, "Gilmore Girls." Here's a closer look inside their marriage.
Brandon Larracuente walked down the aisle with his longtime friend
Brandon Larracuente, who joined "Chicago Fire" in Season 14 as cocksure fireman Salvador "Sal" Vasquez, also has a Halloween/romance connection. It was while dressing as a Chippendales dancer for an October 31 party that he first met his future spouse, the Playboy Bunny-impersonating Jazmin Garcia.
The cosplayers, who were still in their late teens at the time, had a strictly platonic relationship at first before eventually marrying in 2020 with a socially distant ceremony at Orlando's Paradise Cove. And both parties were more than happy to discuss their high emotions during the nuptials in a chat with People.
"When I saw him, I couldn't hear the music anymore," Garcia said about walking down the aisle. "All I saw was him. It was the craziest tunnel vision, and I haven't experienced that since I met him when we were 17. I realized that this was the beginning of forever and that moment will always be special to me." Larracuente, meanwhile, turned on the waterworks when he clapped eyes on the blushing bride. "It was a lot of emotions at once, and it was a moment I'll never forget," he remarked.
Dermot Mulroney recently got divorced for a second time
"My Best Friend's Wedding," "Copycat," and "Scream VI" star Dermot Mulroney added a touch of Hollywood class when he joined the "Chicago Fire" cast in 2024 as the replacement for Wallace Boden's Battalion Chief, Dom Pascal. The actor was wed to Italian native Prima Apollinaare at the time. But soon after his first season on the show aired, he was very much a singleton.
Indeed, Mulroney filed for divorce in the summer of 2025 after 15 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. A source told People that the couple, who share two daughters, had split on relatively good terms: "No one is asking for anything, and no one is denying anything. They are not arguing over the children nor money."
"They used mediators, not lawyers, as they are friends and this is amicable," the insider added. Mulroney — who was previously married to Oscar nominee Catherine Keener for nearly 17 years — hasn't been linked to anyone since.
Miranda Rae Mayo is dating a spiritual charity man
Miranda Rae Mayo joined the "Chicago Fire" cast in season four as firefighter Stella Kidd and became a fan favorite, with her character marrying hunk Severide in the tenth season finale. Other than the fact that she identifies as queer, however, little was known about her real love life until recently.
In 2025, though, Rae Mayo revealed on the "LOVERS by Shan" podcast that she was stepping out with Andrés González, a man she first met several years earlier in her capacity as a philanthropist. The actor first got involved with The Holistic Foundation, a Baltimore-based nonprofit which uses mindfulness and yoga to help boost the well-being of those living in underprivileged areas, in 2017.
Rae Mayo — who was previously rumored to have dated Luke Baines, her co-star in the horror film "The Girl in the Photographs" — and the charity's co-founder González would work together on several occasions over the following years. But it was only when both parties were single that they took their relationship from professional to romantic. Here's a look at other celebs who came out later in life.
Hanako Greensmith is in love
Hanako Greensmith first appeared in "Chicago Fire" as paramedic Violet Mikami in what was supposed to be a standard ninth-season guest spot. But producers were so impressed with what they saw that they made her character an integral part of Firehouse 51.
Mikami has had several love interests in the NBC hit, including Alberto Rosende's Blake Gallo and Jake Lockett's Sam Carver. But the actor who played her seemed to keep her real-life relationship history under wraps until a 2025 Instagram post in which she celebrated a new love named Lex.
"Happy nerdy, chirpy, dirty, flirty thirty to my sweet girl," Greensmith gushed alongside a couple of photos of her birthday beau. The New Yorker publicly revealed that she was queer two years earlier in another Instagram post uploaded to coincide with her hometown's Pride March. "The signs were always there ... happy pride baby," she captioned a happy, smiley selfie.
Da'Vinchi has been linked to Lala Anthony
In 2026, the man known simply as Da'Vinchi was announced as the newest regular cast member of "Chicago Fire," with the New Yorker portraying Marcus Burke, a firefighter described as a little bit of a rogue set to lighten the Firehouse 51 mood.
Da'Vinchi is perhaps best known for playing drug kingpin Terry "Southwest T" Flenory in Starz crime drama "BMF." And in 2022, he got tongues wagging when he was spotted holding hands with the woman who plays his on-screen girlfriend, Lala Anthony, at a Mary J. Blige gig.
While appearing together on "The Jason Lee Show," both parties denied that there was anything romantic going on in real life, with Da'Vinchi claiming that he couldn't remember why he was so tactile at the concert. Anthony did, however, acknowledge that they had a special connection, remarking (via The Shadow League), "I definitely appreciate my bond and our friendship because it made my job a lot easier translating on screen." And the rumors have persisted since.
Katelynn Shennett is married to Jake Stille
Like Hanako Greensmith, Katelynn Shennett's stint on "Chicago Fire" wasn't supposed to last long. But she's had more than 40 intermittent appearances across six seasons as Kylie Estevez, an early recruit of the initiative known as Girls on Fire. And she has been supported throughout her fledgling career by her long-term other half Jake Stille.
In 2021, Shennett took to Instagram to reveal that the pair were now engaged. "Even as kids, when we first started dating 11 years ago, there was a part of me that knew that this sweet, funny, loving man would be my forever person," she gushed before expressing her gratitude to Stille. "... Thank you for being my supporter, my cuddle buddy, my rock, my travel partner, my handyman, my cheerleader, my shoulder to cry on, and the person I can be so goofy with that we've concocted our own language of nonsense sounds and made up words lol."
"I'm so grateful to walk through life with you at my side, and so excited to see what beautiful adventures the world has in store for us," she added. Shennett and Stille walked down the aisle two years later, but they didn't tell the rest of the world until they'd celebrated their second anniversary.