Harry & Meghan's Multi-Bed Jet Ride To The UK Reportedly Cost Some Serious Coin
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are officially back in the U.K., and they certainly made an entrance. According to some estimates, the couple may have spent as much as $120,000 to cross the pond. Well, who ever said a private jet with five beds came cheap?
News of how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ride cost first broke on August 26, when Page Six claimed to have details of the chartered plane's amenities. Per the outlet, the aircraft — a Bombardier Global Express XRS — was chartered through Planet 9, and came with five beds, seating for 13 people, and two bathrooms. Obviously, this isn't your run-of-the-mill plane bathroom either, and as seen in pics of the aircraft on the Planet 9 website, they featured luxurious wood paneling and leather accents. As for the cost, Page Six reported that the couple was looking at an estimated $12,000 per hour; with the flight being 10 hours long, that's some easy (and steep) math.
It's worth noting that Harry, Meghan, and their two kids weren't the only ones aboard the flight; they shared the plane with their pooches. An insider who spoke with Page Six shared that one of the major reasons they'd gone that route was to ensure their dogs Pula, a black lab, and Mamma Mia, a beagle, could travel with them. Flying commercially with dogs — especially larger ones — can be difficult, as they typically have to travel in cargo, which is advised against in warmer weather.
Harry and Meghan were criticized for traveling by private plane
Moving back to the U.K. looks like it's proving to be a costly move for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in more ways than one. Their request for taxpayer-funded security was previously denied, as they are no longer working royals. The Mirror reported that they had a privately funded security team meet them when they touched down in the U.K.
Costs aside, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private jet to the U.K. has been met with some criticism because of the environmental impact. As one Page Six reader pointed out, "Their carbon footprint is massive. They fly everywhere on private jets." This isn't the first time the couple's choice of transportation raised eyebrows. Back in 2019, while he was making a speech on the importance of ecotourism, the prince was questioned about flying private. That said, he shut down the criticism, explaining, "I spend 99% of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe, and it's generally as simple as that" (via Time). He also added that when he does fly private, he tries to offset the impact.
Given all the attention Harry and Meghan's move back to the U.K. has received, there is a chance the aforementioned unique circumstances also played a role in their decision to fly private. While Meghan and Harry have been spotted flying commercial before, it makes sense that they'd want something more private for such a long flight, especially one with their young children aboard.