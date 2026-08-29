Harry & Meghan's Multi-Bed Jet Ride To The UK Reportedly Cost Some Serious Coin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are officially back in the U.K., and they certainly made an entrance. According to some estimates, the couple may have spent as much as $120,000 to cross the pond. Well, who ever said a private jet with five beds came cheap?

News of how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ride cost first broke on August 26, when Page Six claimed to have details of the chartered plane's amenities. Per the outlet, the aircraft — a Bombardier Global Express XRS — was chartered through Planet 9, and came with five beds, seating for 13 people, and two bathrooms. Obviously, this isn't your run-of-the-mill plane bathroom either, and as seen in pics of the aircraft on the Planet 9 website, they featured luxurious wood paneling and leather accents. As for the cost, Page Six reported that the couple was looking at an estimated $12,000 per hour; with the flight being 10 hours long, that's some easy (and steep) math.

It's worth noting that Harry, Meghan, and their two kids weren't the only ones aboard the flight; they shared the plane with their pooches. An insider who spoke with Page Six shared that one of the major reasons they'd gone that route was to ensure their dogs Pula, a black lab, and Mamma Mia, a beagle, could travel with them. Flying commercially with dogs — especially larger ones — can be difficult, as they typically have to travel in cargo, which is advised against in warmer weather.