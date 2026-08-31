The Internet Agrees: Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Is Aging Like Fine Wine

Jada Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, is in her 70s — and looks better than ever. Social media users often draw inspiration from Banfield-Norris, aka Gammy Norris, and her dedication to wellness. "Jada Pinkett Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, is 72 and still looking like she's in her 40s. Aging like fine wine!" a netizen raved in an August 2026 post on X. To make the point, the netizen included a mirror selfie of Adrienne Banfield-Norris baring her abs from a 2020 Instagram post.

Commenters agreed. "She looks amazing," one user simply gushed. Others pointed to Banfield-Norris' fit figure and overall healthy appearance to highlight the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle. "She completely redefines what being in your 70s can look like. Between her vibrant, no-nonsense energy and that timeless confidence, she is a walking inspiration for prioritizing your health and well-being at any stage of life. Absolutely flawless!" the user penned. Banfield-Norris indeed pays attention to her diet, though her attentiveness was born out of necessity.

In a 2019 episode of "Red Table Talk" (via CheatSheet), she revealed she had stomach issues that flared up with essentially all foods she ate. After Dr. Mark Hyman evaluated her and the Smith family on the show, he diagnosed her with a leaky gut and suggested she cut out gluten and dairy entirely. Despite her digestive problems, Hyman was impressed by her health. In fact, he deemed her the healthiest in the family, ranking higher than her grandchildren, Jaden and Willow Smith. "I looked at your age, and I'm like, Woah, is this a typo?" Hyman said. Banfield-Norris' physique is certainly impressive, but how she got here is even more so.