The Internet Agrees: Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Is Aging Like Fine Wine
Jada Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, is in her 70s — and looks better than ever. Social media users often draw inspiration from Banfield-Norris, aka Gammy Norris, and her dedication to wellness. "Jada Pinkett Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, is 72 and still looking like she's in her 40s. Aging like fine wine!" a netizen raved in an August 2026 post on X. To make the point, the netizen included a mirror selfie of Adrienne Banfield-Norris baring her abs from a 2020 Instagram post.
Commenters agreed. "She looks amazing," one user simply gushed. Others pointed to Banfield-Norris' fit figure and overall healthy appearance to highlight the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle. "She completely redefines what being in your 70s can look like. Between her vibrant, no-nonsense energy and that timeless confidence, she is a walking inspiration for prioritizing your health and well-being at any stage of life. Absolutely flawless!" the user penned. Banfield-Norris indeed pays attention to her diet, though her attentiveness was born out of necessity.
In a 2019 episode of "Red Table Talk" (via CheatSheet), she revealed she had stomach issues that flared up with essentially all foods she ate. After Dr. Mark Hyman evaluated her and the Smith family on the show, he diagnosed her with a leaky gut and suggested she cut out gluten and dairy entirely. Despite her digestive problems, Hyman was impressed by her health. In fact, he deemed her the healthiest in the family, ranking higher than her grandchildren, Jaden and Willow Smith. "I looked at your age, and I'm like, Woah, is this a typo?" Hyman said. Banfield-Norris' physique is certainly impressive, but how she got here is even more so.
Adrienne Banfield-Norris' wellness journey has roots in addiction
Adrienne Banfield-Norris' health has impressed doctors and social media users alike, but her wellness journey actually has roots in a difficult chapter of her life. Jada Pinkett-Smith's mom's youth was marked by heroin addiction. She embarked on her wellness journey as a way to combat the illness and stay sober, as going to the gym helped her maintain her focus. It became part of her "get better plan," she told The New York Times in 2020.
In December 2025, Banfield-Norris celebrated 35 years of sobriety, a day she marks publicly every year. "It helps to keep me accountable, and it helps keep me on the path," she said in an Instagram video. Focusing on wellness wasn't easy, but it's proven worthwhile. Today, she's healthy and strong, often taking to social media to share exercise videos. But her intention isn't to share gym tips. "My vids are not meant to be instructional. Just sharing and holding myself accountable for my physical and mental health and well being," she captioned a November 2023 post.
But Banfield-Norris doesn't pretend her health is perfect or that she hasn't experienced the effects of aging. In January 2023, she underwent hip replacement surgery and documented the recovery on her socials. "I still have limited ROM to that hip but I am determined," she shared that October, nine months after the procedure. In January 2024, she celebrated another milestone, while also highlighting the difficulties of the process. "Last year this time I couldn't sit like this. Still is not easy but it's progress," she wrote alongside a picture of her meditating.