The Truth About Jada Pinkett Smith's Drug Abuse Issues

The following article includes details of alcohol and drug consumption.

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her past struggles with substance abuse. The "Girls Trip" star revealed on "Red Table Talk" that she used to mix drugs with heavy drinking. She began by explaining, "I was a brown liquor drinker, vodka. I could drink almost anybody under the table." Smith then explained to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith, that she thought she had everything under control, "When I moved to red wine like, 'This is better for me because they say red wine is good for you.'" She continued, "But drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water... because I'm used to that hard hit."

Smith said her issues with substances go back to high school, but when she moved to California, things apparently got worse. She explained, "I was doing cocktails, so: ecstasy, alcohol, weed." Smith had previously addressed on her show how she used drugs to deal with depression. She confessed (via People), "In my depression, using ecstasy, drinking a whole lot, you know, and smoking a bunch of weed and trying to just find some peace in my mind."

The talk show host didn't think she had a problem, though. She admitted, "I wasn't doing things that I thought were addictive. But I would do those three together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high." She added, "I was like a weekend party girl." Eventually, Smith realized that kind of party couldn't continue any longer.