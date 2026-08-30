Taylor Sheridan Turned Josh Holloway Into The Ultimate New Western Heartthrob

Josh Holloway has been a TV great for decades. He starred in hit series like "Lost" and "Colony," and more recently, he became a cast member in "Yellowstone" during Season 3. While it shouldn't surprise fans of Holloway to see him try another Western role with the rise of "Yellowstone," "The Madison," and other shows produced by Taylor Sheridan, it's still a welcome sight to see the actor embracing the genre. Holloway's older roles include many complex antiheroes, which set the stage for him to play multi-layered cowboys on the big screen. Holloway certainly looks handsome and rugged enough for it.

One of Holloway's next big parts after joining the cast of "Yellowstone" was in a Western film, and the casting announcement had fans very excited. The movie, "Flint," is an adaptation of the beloved 1960 novel by Louis L'Amour. Holloway plays James Kettleman, who returns to the Western frontier from the East Coast and takes the name of the man who raised him, Flint. As you might expect, he finds himself in a bit of trouble with the locals, leading him on an unexpected and action-packed journey.

Tirian Films & The Pentecost Group

The first look at the movie was released in August 2026, and many fans recognized Holloway from "Yellowstone." They seemed excited to see him take on such an iconic role. Comments on the teaser included, "Glad to see who is starring. Looks like a perfect movie for him," and "I can't wait to see this. Josh Holloway is such a talented and incredible actor." A thrilled fan said, "WOW AND I MEAN WOW." Clearly, there were plenty of people interested in seeing Holloway's next big step into Westerns. Who knows, this might start an era similar to Tom Selleck's Western career, which began in the '70s after booking a role in an adaptation of L'Amour's "The Sacketts."