Annette Bening & Warren Beatty's Youngest Son Is All Grown Up
Annette Bening and Warren Beatty loved parenthood from day one. The A-listers put their careers to the side to focus on their family, a decision neither ever regretted. Together, Bening and Warren had four children between 1992 and 2000, all of whom are now grown adults. Benjamin Beatty, the couple's second child and youngest son, born in August 1994, turned 32 in 2026 — and is definitely his parents' kid. As a child, Ben already boasted the family resemblance, as seen in the 2008 picture above. But the likeness to the iconic actors is even more pronounced in adulthood.
In July 2026, Benjamin accompanied Bening to Apple TV's "Lucky" world premiere, showing that he turned out a lot like his dad — with some of his mother's traits softening it a bit. As the picture from the event below shows, he has Warren's piercing teal-blue eyes and his strong jawline. But he seems to have inherited Bening's facial structure and expressions. He also has similar taste in clothing, with the mother-son duo attending the event in a similar suit and white shirt combo.
Looks aside, Benjamin appears to have a close relationship with his parents. In addition to accompanying the "Dutton Ranch" star to high-profile events, he's also responsible for turning his mother into a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. "I go with my son [to games] a lot. He's now 24, so we go together," she said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2018. He also proved to be close to Warren, who kept checking his phone during a 2016 interview with AARP as he awaited a message from his youngest son. Their bond aside, Benjamin has also drawn inspiration from his famous parents in his career path.
Benjamin Beatty has followed in his parents' footsteps
Benjamin Beatty keeps a pretty low profile, but he is an actor like Warren Beatty and Annette Bening (and like his sister Ella Bening!). He had small roles in the Coen Brothers' comedy mystery "Hail, Caesar!" in 2016 and in the sci-fi movie "UFO" in 2018. While filming the latter in the fall of 2016, he befriended "Fallout" star Ella Purnell, who featured on his Instagram page a few times at the time. However, he stopped posting altogether that year, seemingly abandoning the social media platform.
His Instagram was revived in 2026, when Ben made the switch to theater by starring in the Athol Fugard play "'Master Harold'... And the Boys" at Geffen Playhouse, a Los Angeles theater that holds a special place in Benjamin's heart. "I grew up going to shows at the Geffen, and it feels great to be working here myself. We don't have enough theater in Los Angeles, so I'm very happy to be a part of the great community here at the Geffen, working on a special piece of art," he told BroadwayWorld in May 2026.
Benjamin also indicated that he would like to continue down the stage path in his acting career. "I'm very grateful for it, and I hope I get the chance to do it again," he said. But well before he made his stage debut, he had already shown his passion for it. He graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in theater and Middle Eastern history, showing he had wanted to follow in his parents' footsteps for a long time.