Annette Bening & Warren Beatty's Youngest Son Is All Grown Up

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty loved parenthood from day one. The A-listers put their careers to the side to focus on their family, a decision neither ever regretted. Together, Bening and Warren had four children between 1992 and 2000, all of whom are now grown adults. Benjamin Beatty, the couple's second child and youngest son, born in August 1994, turned 32 in 2026 — and is definitely his parents' kid. As a child, Ben already boasted the family resemblance, as seen in the 2008 picture above. But the likeness to the iconic actors is even more pronounced in adulthood.

In July 2026, Benjamin accompanied Bening to Apple TV's "Lucky" world premiere, showing that he turned out a lot like his dad — with some of his mother's traits softening it a bit. As the picture from the event below shows, he has Warren's piercing teal-blue eyes and his strong jawline. But he seems to have inherited Bening's facial structure and expressions. He also has similar taste in clothing, with the mother-son duo attending the event in a similar suit and white shirt combo.

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Looks aside, Benjamin appears to have a close relationship with his parents. In addition to accompanying the "Dutton Ranch" star to high-profile events, he's also responsible for turning his mother into a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. "I go with my son [to games] a lot. He's now 24, so we go together," she said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2018. He also proved to be close to Warren, who kept checking his phone during a 2016 interview with AARP as he awaited a message from his youngest son. Their bond aside, Benjamin has also drawn inspiration from his famous parents in his career path.