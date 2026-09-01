Fans Were Devastated When Hilary Farr Left HGTV, But She's Doing Better Than Ever
There's no denying that Hilary Farr is HGTV royalty. The "Love It or List It" alum made her surprising departure from the show back in December 2023. The classic HGTV series combined the forces of Farr's design skills and David Visentin's sharp real estate knowledge to win the affections of homeowners who had to make the ultimate decision: whether to stay in their current but redesigned home or list it and move into a new house Visentin handpicked for them. The series is still up and running with Visentin and expert home-flipper Page Turner taking Farr's place. Farr hosted over 250 episodes over 19 seasons, beginning in 2008. Despite leaving behind the show that made up a large part of her stellar career, Farr seems to be thriving.
Fans are able to keep tabs on Farr's whereabouts over on her Instagram, where she posted a video of herself hanging with a longtime gal-pal, British actor Jane Seymour, on August 2026. The two look completely joyous together, with Farr revealing a wild personal fact in her caption, "Who else has a friend like this since you were 13 years old!?" Since leaving the series, it appears that Farr has switched up her look drastically, embracing her more natural side when it comes to beauty. Being in front of cameras all day definitely takes its toll, especially on skin after applying layer after layer of makeup. Nowadays, Farr seems to opt for a more natural look, wearing her striking gray hair in a chic bob.
Hilary Farr knew exactly when it was time to say goodbye to Love It or List It
Hilary Farr was such a force on "Love It or List It" that some didn't believe her when she first said she was leaving. Farr explained the reason behind her departure to People, saying she made the decision a year prior. She detailed how the series got her "through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people's lives and it's been incredibly gratifying. But now it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges." She initially announced her exit to the show's team, but when it came time to film Season 20, she was still asked if she would join. "I thought that everyone had accepted it, but they hadn't," she told People. "With all the love in the world, the answer was no. It's just time."
David Visentin was one of those people who didn't quite believe his co-host when she first told him the bittersweet news. Ahead of Season 20's release, Visentin shared thoughts on their long-standing relationship to TV Insider, saying, "Hilary and I will be friends forever. I love her. ... I appreciate everything she gave to this show since 2008. I mean, it got to be where it is because of her." Part of the fan appeal of "Love It or List It," of course, was Visentin and Farr's catty banter. It's now obvious that love was behind every sassy remark.