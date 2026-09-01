Fans Were Devastated When Hilary Farr Left HGTV, But She's Doing Better Than Ever

There's no denying that Hilary Farr is HGTV royalty. The "Love It or List It" alum made her surprising departure from the show back in December 2023. The classic HGTV series combined the forces of Farr's design skills and David Visentin's sharp real estate knowledge to win the affections of homeowners who had to make the ultimate decision: whether to stay in their current but redesigned home or list it and move into a new house Visentin handpicked for them. The series is still up and running with Visentin and expert home-flipper Page Turner taking Farr's place. Farr hosted over 250 episodes over 19 seasons, beginning in 2008. Despite leaving behind the show that made up a large part of her stellar career, Farr seems to be thriving.

Fans are able to keep tabs on Farr's whereabouts over on her Instagram, where she posted a video of herself hanging with a longtime gal-pal, British actor Jane Seymour, on August 2026. The two look completely joyous together, with Farr revealing a wild personal fact in her caption, "Who else has a friend like this since you were 13 years old!?" Since leaving the series, it appears that Farr has switched up her look drastically, embracing her more natural side when it comes to beauty. Being in front of cameras all day definitely takes its toll, especially on skin after applying layer after layer of makeup. Nowadays, Farr seems to opt for a more natural look, wearing her striking gray hair in a chic bob.