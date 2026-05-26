Then & Now: Hilary Farr's Hairstyle Has Changed Drastically Since She Left HGTV
When HGTV's Hilary Farr abruptly left "Love It Or List It" in December 2023, she looked a lot different. Fans of the long-running show, which Farr and her friend David Visentin starred in, were used to seeing the blunt British designer sporting a chic, chin-length bob. Usually, she wore it straight, but every now and again, she'd add a few loose curls or a bit of height at the crown. However, the brunette never strayed too far away from her natural chocolate brown base, despite playing around with chestnut highlights from time to time.
In April 2025, however, Farr popped up on Instagram rocking a full head of gray hair. Of course, the video in question wasn't a hair reveal, as the HGTV alum was simply updating her fans on her latest kitchen renovations. That said, her salt-and-pepper mane demanded attention. "Hilary I love your hair [clapping emoji] Your kitchen is nice too and you will make it beautiful but go girl on the gray," wrote one fan (via Closer Weekly). Another commented: "Is that grey hair I see? I LOVE it!!" Meanwhile, a different Instagram video of Hilary garnered similar commentary. "Hilary, you look gorgeous showing off your gray hair...I love it," wrote one admirer.
Hilary Farr needed a change
Hilary Farr has been quite vocal about her motivation for leaving "Love It Or List It," and the main reason is that she wanted a change. "I realized that everything that I am as a woman, which is [that I] look for challenges, look for inspiration, look for new ideas, be excited about all the possibilities that are out there, had really needed to bloom and to find their way," Farr explained to People in December 2023. "I told everyone I'm done."
After spending 19 seasons on the beloved HGTV property, no one could blame her for wanting to do something different. However, Farr was obviously in need of much more than a professional change, as she's undergone quite an aesthetic transformation with her new gray 'do. Fortunately, she has the perfect tip for those who also want to take the leap.
In April 2025, an Instagram fan sought Farr out for advice about how transition to into gray hair. "What made you go gray for your hair? I'm considering it, so tired of the expense. I'm married my husband doesn't care, I'm just a little verklempt!" wrote the fan (via TV Insider). Farr then offered some rather practical advice. "Grow it out and if you hate it — go back to coloring your hair." Can't argue there, though we're not sure if anyone would look quite as chic as her!