Then & Now: Hilary Farr's Hairstyle Has Changed Drastically Since She Left HGTV

Hilary Farr has been quite vocal about her motivation for leaving "Love It Or List It," and the main reason is that she wanted a change. "I realized that everything that I am as a woman, which is [that I] look for challenges, look for inspiration, look for new ideas, be excited about all the possibilities that are out there, had really needed to bloom and to find their way," Farr explained to People in December 2023. "I told everyone I'm done."

After spending 19 seasons on the beloved HGTV property, no one could blame her for wanting to do something different. However, Farr was obviously in need of much more than a professional change, as she's undergone quite an aesthetic transformation with her new gray 'do. Fortunately, she has the perfect tip for those who also want to take the leap.

In April 2025, an Instagram fan sought Farr out for advice about how transition to into gray hair. "What made you go gray for your hair? I'm considering it, so tired of the expense. I'm married my husband doesn't care, I'm just a little verklempt!" wrote the fan (via TV Insider). Farr then offered some rather practical advice. "Grow it out and if you hate it — go back to coloring your hair." Can't argue there, though we're not sure if anyone would look quite as chic as her!