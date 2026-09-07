This '90s Bombshell Looks Almost Unrecognizable After Ditching The Spotlight
Jenna von Oÿ captured audiences in the early '90s when she portrayed Six, best friend of Mayim Bialik's character on "Blossom." But TV buffs stopped hearing much from von Oÿ after "The Parkers" ended in 2004 and von Oÿ switched to music before stepping away for spotlight entirely in the late aughts. The '00s may sound like it was just the other day, but a lot of time has passed and even hardcore fans of '90s TV may have a hard time recognizing von Oÿ today.
Luckily, she maintains a strong social media presence, which gives us insight into what she's been up to. For starters, von Oÿ ditched her sandy blonde hair, embracing a dark shade of brown. She also let her hair grow out for a more modern style compared to the '90s shoulder length bob she rocked back in her heyday. Von Oÿ also wears striking, oversized glasses that make her even more unrecognizable. She's still rocking the red lipstick, though.
While she isn't part of the industry any longer, the former actor still shows up at fan conventions here and there. In August 2026, von Oÿ attended the House of Mouse Expo, where she reunited with her former "Blossom" co-star Joey Lawrence, who also looks totally different today. "It's a mini reunion with @joeylawrence at @houseofmouseexpo!" she celebrated in the caption of her Instagram post. The '90s actor looks nothing like she used to, and her life is just as different.
Jenna von Oÿ lives a quiet life
After stepping away from acting and delving into music, Jenna von Oÿ moved to Nashville. After tying the knot with computer data consultant Brad Bratcher in 2010, she became a mother in 2012, when she welcomed her daughter, Gray Audrey. In the South, she started a completely different life from the one she knew during her days as a child star. "My life in Nashville is really, very subtle," she said on OWN's "Where Are They Now" in 2014 when she was pregnant with her second daughter, Marlowe.
Von Oÿ added, "I wanted to get away from the L.A. bubble and sort of be away from the smog and the noise and get back to a sort of simpler way of life." Her life continued to change from there. Von Oÿ divorced Bratcher and announced she had been in a same-sex relationship since 2017 in a 2020 Instagram post. She addressed her sexuality in a 2023 appearance on Mayim Bialik's podcast "Bialik Breakdown," sharing how she embarked on a journey of self-discovery following her divorce. "I started to dig a little deeper and understand more about what that authenticity looks like for me," she told Bialik (seen above with von Oÿ).
Besides the changes in her personal life, von Oÿ (sort of) returned to acting with a role in the 2019 film "Cecil" and a cameo on Bialik's "Call Me Kat" in 2022. She would also jump at the chance to do a "Blossom" reboot. "'Our cast is so exquisitely connected in this way that I think people wouldn't understand unless they saw us together again," she said. Perhaps we'll be seeing more of von Oÿ again soon.