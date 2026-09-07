This '90s Bombshell Looks Almost Unrecognizable After Ditching The Spotlight

Jenna von Oÿ captured audiences in the early '90s when she portrayed Six, best friend of Mayim Bialik's character on "Blossom." But TV buffs stopped hearing much from von Oÿ after "The Parkers" ended in 2004 and von Oÿ switched to music before stepping away for spotlight entirely in the late aughts. The '00s may sound like it was just the other day, but a lot of time has passed and even hardcore fans of '90s TV may have a hard time recognizing von Oÿ today.

Luckily, she maintains a strong social media presence, which gives us insight into what she's been up to. For starters, von Oÿ ditched her sandy blonde hair, embracing a dark shade of brown. She also let her hair grow out for a more modern style compared to the '90s shoulder length bob she rocked back in her heyday. Von Oÿ also wears striking, oversized glasses that make her even more unrecognizable. She's still rocking the red lipstick, though.

While she isn't part of the industry any longer, the former actor still shows up at fan conventions here and there. In August 2026, von Oÿ attended the House of Mouse Expo, where she reunited with her former "Blossom" co-star Joey Lawrence, who also looks totally different today. "It's a mini reunion with @joeylawrence at @houseofmouseexpo!" she celebrated in the caption of her Instagram post. The '90s actor looks nothing like she used to, and her life is just as different.