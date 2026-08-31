Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's Final Resting Place Shows They Were Soulmates Until The Very End
Dolly Parton was with Carl Dean for 61 years and without him for 17 months. Parton's devastating death from cancer on August 25, 2026, came just a little over a year after Dean's death in March 2025. After that gap, Parton reunited with Dean at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, where she was laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Wishes for their final resting place show they remained soulmates until the very end as the marker featured intertwined rings alongside their wedding date and images of their childhood homes in the Smoky Mountains, bringing fans some solace. "God rest them both. Together again," one X user commented.
The last resting place of Dolly Parton. Beside her beloved Carl.
Her grave is found in:
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Mausoleum
Nashville, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/SrSkFvCcTr
— vbspurs (@vbspurs) August 30, 2026
As heartbreaking as it might be, it isn't shocking. Despite her high-profile career, Parton always raved about her love for her non-famous husband, whom she met before she found any fame at all. It is an unusual love story in the entertainment industry, and one they were both proud of until the end. "If I had it to do all over, I'd do it all over again, and we did," Parton said in 2016 (via Entertainment Tonight). "I'm dragging him kicking and screaming into the next 50 years. Wish us luck."
Dean was similarly grateful for their marriage, even if he didn't step into the spotlight often. "My first thought was 'I'm gonna marry that girl,'" Dean shared. "My second thought was, 'Lord she's good lookin.' And that was the day my life began. I wouldn't trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth." Parton and Dean really struck gold when they ran into each other at a laundromat all those decades ago.
Carl Dean's death affected Dolly Parton in many ways
After Carl Deal died, Dolly Parton put on a brave face. "He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you," she shared in an Instagram message. But losing her lifelong partner had a profound impact on her well-being. In fact, her fairytale love story with Dean cost Parton her own health. "Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself," she revealed in an October 2025 Instagram video.
Just days before her death, Parton reinforced how her health was affected by the loss. "I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she told People on August 21. Dean's death also took a toll on Parton's mental health. "I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on," she said at Dollywood's opening day in March 2026 (via WVLT).
Six decades is a long time, and Parton wasn't ready to let go, even if she was at peace with it. Upon his death, she expressed her love for Dean the best way she knew how. In March 2025, she wrote the song "If You Hadn't Been There" in his honor. "Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story," she shared on Instagram.