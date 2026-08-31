Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's Final Resting Place Shows They Were Soulmates Until The Very End

Dolly Parton was with Carl Dean for 61 years and without him for 17 months. Parton's devastating death from cancer on August 25, 2026, came just a little over a year after Dean's death in March 2025. After that gap, Parton reunited with Dean at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, where she was laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Wishes for their final resting place show they remained soulmates until the very end as the marker featured intertwined rings alongside their wedding date and images of their childhood homes in the Smoky Mountains, bringing fans some solace. "God rest them both. Together again," one X user commented.

The last resting place of Dolly Parton. Beside her beloved Carl. Her grave is found in: Woodlawn Memorial Park & Mausoleum

Nashville, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/SrSkFvCcTr — vbspurs (@vbspurs) August 30, 2026

As heartbreaking as it might be, it isn't shocking. Despite her high-profile career, Parton always raved about her love for her non-famous husband, whom she met before she found any fame at all. It is an unusual love story in the entertainment industry, and one they were both proud of until the end. "If I had it to do all over, I'd do it all over again, and we did," Parton said in 2016 (via Entertainment Tonight). "I'm dragging him kicking and screaming into the next 50 years. Wish us luck."

Dean was similarly grateful for their marriage, even if he didn't step into the spotlight often. "My first thought was 'I'm gonna marry that girl,'" Dean shared. "My second thought was, 'Lord she's good lookin.' And that was the day my life began. I wouldn't trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth." Parton and Dean really struck gold when they ran into each other at a laundromat all those decades ago.