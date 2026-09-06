Cigars, Fishing, & Belt Buckles: Taylor Sheridan's Wife Is A Real-Life Western Bombshell

"Yellowstone" and "Landman" creator Taylor Sheridan's wife, Nicole Muirbrook, looks like she could have walked right off the set of one of her husband's series, but that probably won't come as a surprise to fans of the producer. After all, Taylor has long said he draws inspiration from his real-life story for his hit shows.

Take a scroll through Muirbrook's Instagram, and it's not hard to see she's a real-life Western bombshell. For one, there are the cowboy hat and dramatic belt buckle snaps (typically also featuring drop-dead gorgeous glam and seriously sparkly earrings). Then, there are the pics of her puffing on cigars in a river and at the Kentucky Derby. And then, there's the fact that she's a board member at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. Some may also know that Muirbrook, like Sheridan, grew up on a ranch, and told Cowgirl she spent a lot of her childhood riding horses.

Sheridan and Muirbrook were both struggling actors when they first met. When they wed back in 2013, they did so in a very laidback Western ceremony, the groom in a cowboy hat and the bride in cowboy boots. Clearly, these two are perfect for each other.