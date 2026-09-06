Cigars, Fishing, & Belt Buckles: Taylor Sheridan's Wife Is A Real-Life Western Bombshell
"Yellowstone" and "Landman" creator Taylor Sheridan's wife, Nicole Muirbrook, looks like she could have walked right off the set of one of her husband's series, but that probably won't come as a surprise to fans of the producer. After all, Taylor has long said he draws inspiration from his real-life story for his hit shows.
Take a scroll through Muirbrook's Instagram, and it's not hard to see she's a real-life Western bombshell. For one, there are the cowboy hat and dramatic belt buckle snaps (typically also featuring drop-dead gorgeous glam and seriously sparkly earrings). Then, there are the pics of her puffing on cigars in a river and at the Kentucky Derby. And then, there's the fact that she's a board member at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. Some may also know that Muirbrook, like Sheridan, grew up on a ranch, and told Cowgirl she spent a lot of her childhood riding horses.
Sheridan and Muirbrook were both struggling actors when they first met. When they wed back in 2013, they did so in a very laidback Western ceremony, the groom in a cowboy hat and the bride in cowboy boots. Clearly, these two are perfect for each other.
Nicole Muirbrook is an inspiration to Taylor Sheridan in more ways than one
Taylor Sheridan has spoken about drawing inspiration from the women in his life to write shows like "Yellowstone," "Landman," and "The Madison," shouting Nicole Muirbrook. Speaking to Cowboys & Indians, the legendary showrunner explained he writes strong women because he's always been surrounded by them. "My mother was a very strong woman, my wife is a very strong individual. My grandmother was a very, very strong woman. All the women in my family were very strong women who pursued their own careers. So that's all I've ever known."
Sheridan has also spoken about Muirbrook inspiring him to create his television universe in the first place, thanking her at the premiere for "The Madison." Muirbrook, Sheridan said, "Believed in me when no one else did, including myself" (via People). He's also spoken about becoming a husband and father pushing him to start writing about his life growing up, and he went on to joke at "The Madison" premiere, "Without [Muirbrook] I'd just be the coolest acting coach in L.A. I'm really glad I'm not.
Sheridan has publicly declared his wife his muse, and the people around him know how critical she is to his creative process. Ali Larter has said one of her "Landman" character's storylines was based on her. While appearing with screen husband Billy Bob Thornton at the 2026 Newport Beach TV Fest, Larter shared of her character's penchant for hanging out at a retirement community, "That's really inspired by [Taylor's] wife Nicole, and so that is a true story, she actually goes there. ... she has gone and donated her time and energy, and she brings them margaritas and takes them to the casinos ... she's amazing" (via Jason Delgado on the Red Carpet).