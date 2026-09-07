The Leading Ladies From Grease Are Aging Like Fine Wine

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It's been nearly 50 years since "Grease" was adapted for the screen, but we're here to report that the girls who ruled Rydell High School are still just as gorgeous now. From a beauty school dropout to an iconic snark queen, let's take a look at the Class of 1959 several decades on.

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Naturally, we had to kick things off with Stockard Channing, who played smart-mouthed Rizzo in "Grease." Even in her 80s, Channing is still the coolest girl in the room, and she's also worked extensively in the many years since the musical's release, having roles in "The West Wing," "Practical Magic," and the latter's 2026 sequel, to name just a few. Another thing that hasn't changed? She's still stunning, and though she's played around with some highlights while promoting "Practical Magic 2," she's also still got those luscious brunette locks. Safe to say, we're not the only ones to have noticed. Responding to an interview she did with Entertainment Tonight in August 2026, one fan gushed, "I can't believe Stockard Channing is 82 years old! She looks fantastic!" Another agreed on that front, writing, "Wow — Stockard Channing looks pretty much the same as she did back in the 1970's." Someone else also pointed out that in addition to still looking so "youthful," Channing's voice had also remained the same over time. "Love her cute face & voice!!!" they penned.

Of course, many "Grease" fans have long joked that Channing's caricature at the start of the film was super unflattering, and the actor herself joked to Entertainment Tonight, "It is my nightmare vision of self." Luckily, one netizen set out to fix that, editing the cartoon to make the dramatic cheeks less squirrel-like, and Channing told the outlet she was grateful for it. Now her cartoon self can age like fine wine, too!