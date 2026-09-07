The Leading Ladies From Grease Are Aging Like Fine Wine
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It's been nearly 50 years since "Grease" was adapted for the screen, but we're here to report that the girls who ruled Rydell High School are still just as gorgeous now. From a beauty school dropout to an iconic snark queen, let's take a look at the Class of 1959 several decades on.
Naturally, we had to kick things off with Stockard Channing, who played smart-mouthed Rizzo in "Grease." Even in her 80s, Channing is still the coolest girl in the room, and she's also worked extensively in the many years since the musical's release, having roles in "The West Wing," "Practical Magic," and the latter's 2026 sequel, to name just a few. Another thing that hasn't changed? She's still stunning, and though she's played around with some highlights while promoting "Practical Magic 2," she's also still got those luscious brunette locks. Safe to say, we're not the only ones to have noticed. Responding to an interview she did with Entertainment Tonight in August 2026, one fan gushed, "I can't believe Stockard Channing is 82 years old! She looks fantastic!" Another agreed on that front, writing, "Wow — Stockard Channing looks pretty much the same as she did back in the 1970's." Someone else also pointed out that in addition to still looking so "youthful," Channing's voice had also remained the same over time. "Love her cute face & voice!!!" they penned.
Of course, many "Grease" fans have long joked that Channing's caricature at the start of the film was super unflattering, and the actor herself joked to Entertainment Tonight, "It is my nightmare vision of self." Luckily, one netizen set out to fix that, editing the cartoon to make the dramatic cheeks less squirrel-like, and Channing told the outlet she was grateful for it. Now her cartoon self can age like fine wine, too!
Jamie Donnelly still looks like young Jan
Speaking of fine wine, who could forget Jan, who recommended a fancy pairing of dessert wine and Twinkies at the Pink Ladies' slumber party? Fans of the kooky character will no doubt be thrilled to know that Jamie Donnelly, who played her, looks very much the same all these decades later. While some celebs look unrecognizable with gray hair, Donnelly looks almost exactly the same as she did in her "Grease" days. Exhibit A: in a 2016 interview for "All Downhill From Here – The Web Series," she sang the Ipana toothpaste commercial jingle Jan did at the start of the slumber party, and it was like seeing double. One fan wrote in the comments, "LOVE JAMIE!!!!! When she did the Brusha Brusha Brusha! I died!"
Donnelly seemingly took a break from on-screen acting after "Grease," returning 20 years later for "Can't Hardly Wait" and working steadily in the years following. Even so, "Grease" continues to be one of the projects she's best known for. Speaking to Muddy River News in late 2025, she shared what it meant to her to be able to connect with fans so many years later. "We hear stories every time we meet new people, about how much we meant to them at different times in their lives, and it makes it feel like what we did really is important," she gushed.
Connelly was clad in a Pink Ladies-esque jacket at the time of that interview, and it wasn't the first time she'd embraced "Grease" memorabilia. She also donned a Jan brooch for the 2018 STL Pop Culture Con, as seen above. Side note: we wish she'd dropped her skincare routine that day, because talk about a glowing complexion! If she ever does do a GRWM video, here's hoping she does so in her slumber party getup and pigtails.
Didi Conn looks just like she did in Grease (and she's a lot like Frenchy IRL)
Frenchy famously left Rydell High School to attend beauty school, dropped out of that and returned, but it's safe to say the actor who played her has never wavered. Not only did Didi Conn return for the "Grease" sequel (even if Frenchy inexplicably disappeared halfway through), she also made an appearance at "Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical" in London in 2026. What's more, the actor looked almost exactly the same as she had so many years prior in "Grease." "Her face never changeddd ... could spot her anywhere," gushed one fan in response to an Instagram video of Conn from the show. Another replied, "I was just thinking she looks [the] same and still has that youthful face! I had to look up her age and she is 75! How?" Maybe Frenchy learned a thing or two in beauty school after all.
In addition to "Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical," Conn has also been involved in The Hollywood Bowl's sing-along performances on more than one occasion, even getting John Travolta to join in in 2025. In a sweet Instagram post, Conn explained that they'd planned to honor their late co-star Olivia Newton-John that year, and that Travolta's participation had been a surprise for the audience and the majority of the cast, too. "Then, [the director] told our audience that this Sing-Along was in honor of Olivia, and said 'there is a surprise, a special friend is here'. Then Danny Zuko walked onstage — what could be more beautiful and perfect!" Conn wrote. TBH, it sounds as though Conn is a lot like Frenchy IRL, at least when it comes to her sweet and sentimental side, and we love that for her (and her "Grease" fans the world over, too!).
Marty actor Dinah Manoff looks super different today (but still gorgeous)
Of course, not every "Grease" actor is quite as instantly recognizable today, and Dinah Manoff, who played Marty in the film, looks very different now. Granted, a lot of that comes down to her hair and styling, with Marty rocking big waves and opting for girly accessories and Manoff opting for a more laidback vibe and a straight bob in her day-to-day. Even so, she's still absolutely gorgeous, and many of her Instagram fans have made a point of telling her so. "Looking good," wrote one fan back in 2022 when she announced that she would be at that year's Liverpool Comic Con. In response to the same post, another pointed out that Manoff had begun looking more like her mom. For those who didn't know, Manoff's mother is famous actor Lee Grant.
That Manoff's look is so low-key these days isn't exactly surprising when taking into account that she's left Hollywood (post-"Grease" she starred on "Empty Nest" for many years, but her last role was way back in 2008). In an interview with LifeMinute.TV, she said she'd never previously thought there was a life outside of showbiz, but that since moving to an island outside Seattle, "Now I ride horses and I grow vegetables and I wrote a book."
Speaking of the book, Manoff also shared that aspects of her novel "The Real True Hollywood Story of Jackie Gold" were inspired by some of what she'd experienced as a star. Notably, she recalled one very scary incident where a paparazzo showed up to her house for an invasive interview soon after she'd birthed her first child. All that said, Manoff does still make the odd appearance at fan events, and she certainly doesn't shy away from her "Grease" past. Fame, but on her own terms!