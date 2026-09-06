The Yellowstone & Dutton Ranch Characters You'd Hate To Know In Real Life

"I struggle with this because I'm so close to the role, it's hard for me to see as a viewer to know," Wes Bentley, who played Jamie Dutton in "Yellowstone," admitted to Taste of Country about his character's villainous nature. "... Anything he's done really truly scary to me, he's done in name of the family ... like murder."

For everyone else, it was difficult to see how the Dutton family outsider was anything but villainous. After all, he killed Michaela Conlin's reporter Sarah Nguyen and staged it to look like a suicide after she threatened to run an expose which would bring his clan down. Several years before the events of "Yellowstone" unfolded on screen, Jamie also tricked Beth into getting a hysterectomy when she became a pregnant teenager. And he tried to kill her after learning that she and husband Rip Wheeler had given Broken Rock the 'yes' ahead of Market Equities to buy their land.

Although Jamie nearly does the deed, he's thwarted at the last minute by a heroic intervention from Wheeler before Beth recovers in time to land the killer blow. Despite all this, Bentley insists that audiences still like his character, who had a hand in adopted father John's death, too: "He is the antagonist to their concern, but they also see him as a person who is struggling and maybe acknowledging he's been abused and pushed into this behavior because of those around him."