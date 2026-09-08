Clint Eastwood's Dating History: The Stunning Women Who Captured The Western Heartthrob
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Widely regarded as one of the greatest talents of his generation, Clint Eastwood single-handedly redefined the Western, popularized the concept of the antihero, and has been by the Academy for his work as a director. But he's also just as renowned for an impossibly dramatic love life which makes you wonder how he had any time left to make any films.
Barbra Streisand, Catherine Deneuve, Marisa Berenson, Dani Crayne, Inger Stevens, Jo Ann Harris, Jill Banner, Susan St. James. It would almost be easier to list the Hollywood women that Eastwood wasn't ever reportedly linked to during his 20th century career. And the "Dirty Harry" star didn't let the small matter of marital life get in the way of his womanizing, either. While many of his reported flings have never been officially spoken about by either party, there are a dozen who've openly discussed their relationships, or been unable to deny their involvement, with the prolific Lothario. Sure, he's been with fellow silver screen icons, he's also struck up connections with women who worked outside of his industry, including a food critic, a flight attendant, and a news anchor. Here are their stories.
Clint Eastwood wed Maggie Johnson in 1953
University of California, Berkeley, student Maggie Johnson met Clint Eastwood in 1953. Despite already seeing someone else at the time, she'd agreed to a blind date with the recently discharged military man arranged by a pal. "When he turned around, I was amazed at what he looked like," she later recalled (via People) her first impressions on meeting him at her sorority house. Although the feelings appeared to be reciprocated, Clint continued to play the field and unbeknownst to him until several decades later, even fathered a child named Laurie Murray with another woman.
The "Dirty Harry" star eventually asked for Johnson's hand in marriage, though, and the pair walked down the aisle just before Christmas that same year. However, Clint still didn't give up his womanizing ways, later telling Playboy (via People) that his wife was "a woman who knows how much room I need."
Surprisingly, the couple weathered the various storms well into the late 1970s, by which point they had two kids of their own, Alison Eastwood and Kyle Eastwood. They finally signed the divorce papers in 1984 but continued to remain in each other's lives, much to their daughter's gratitude. "I give my mom a lot of credit for being somebody who said, 'We have a family together, regardless of whether we're married or not,'" Alison told Fox News in 2022. "That was especially important to both of my parents. Family came first."
Mamie Van Doren claimed she had an affair with Clint Eastwood
Only a handful of the many, many co-stars Clint Eastwood has rumored to have had a romance with have spoken on the record about their brush with the Western icon. This includes Mamie Van Doren, the blond bombshell who at the time was by far the bigger name.
Van Doren was tipped to be the next Marilyn Monroe when she signed a contract with Universal in 1953 and three years later played leading lady Ellen Ballard in "Star in the Dust," the gunslinging flick in which Eastwood briefly popped up as a ranch hand. Despite the disparity in their profiles, the bit-parter still chanced his luck. "He always knew the most straight and direct path to my dressing room," Van Doren revealed several decades later to People. The two reportedly had a short-lived affair.
The 1956 Western wasn't the first, or the last, time they crossed paths. They'd reportedly attended the same classes while studying at Universal Talent School. And in 2008, Van Doren rubbed shoulders with Eastwood at a fundraiser for the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in which the latter served as the guest of honor.
The Oscar winner had a decade-spanning affair with Roxanne Tunis
Clint Eastwood's longest-lasting affair was with Roxanne Turis, a dancer and stuntwoman who came into his life during the filming of classic Western series "Rawhide" in 1959. The pair went on to maintain an extra-marital relationship for a remarkable 14 years and even had a child together, although according to reports, her existence was kept under wraps from both her father and the press for quite some time.
The Western star reportedly insisted that he didn't learn about the birth of Kimber Lynn Eastwood until approximately 12 months later. And the wider world only learned of her connection to the Hollywood icon in 1989 thanks to a National Enquirer expose. A year later, Kimber claimed that she'd been disowned by her biological dad and he reportedly refused to attend her wedding to businessman Doug McCartney. Fortunately, it seems Clint and Kimber's relationship is in a much better place nowadays; Kimber, a makeup artist, even worked on her dad's movie "The Mule."
Turis died aged 93 in 2023 with a member of the family telling Radar Online that Clint always remained close to her heart: "Roxanne worshipped the ground he walked on. She didn't give a damn about the fact that Clint was a star. She was never impressed with all the money and fame. All she ever wanted was to have and to hold Clint Eastwood the man." Here's a closer look at the years-long affair that rocked Clint's first marriage.
Gael Greene had 'wonderful sex' with Clint Eastwood
Food critic Gael Greene was renowned for keeping her identity secret from the restaurants she often mercilessly reviewed, relying on everything from face-covering headwear to credit cards linked to different guises to keep unsuspecting owners in the dark. But she wasn't so discreet when it came to discussing her love life, including an encounter with a certain Clint Eastwood.
In her 2006 autobiography "Insatiable: Tales from a Delicious Life of Excess," Greene revealed that she'd got intimate with several A-listers including Elvis Presley, Burt Reynolds, and the "Every Which Way But Loose" star during her eventful career. She crossed paths with the latter while interviewing him during the shoot for 1970's "Two Mules for Sister Sara." And the pair soon headed out on a dinner date before jumping into bed at Eastwood's suite.
Greene, who remembered lusting after his impressive physique and shower-fresh scent, also enjoyed a second amorous encounter with Eastwood when he turned up at her room at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles several months later. "It was wonderful sex in an era of wonderful sexual possibilities," she blissfully recalled (via Contactmusic), adding that when she first opened the door, she turned into a "puddle of Jell-O."
Jean Seberg and Clint Eastwood apparently weren't on the same page
Jean Seberg was more than just another notch on Clint Eastwood's bedpost. In fact, the pair, who met in Baker during the late 1960s while they were filming musical Western "Paint Your Wagon," reportedly had a five-month affair that became so intense the former was ready to leave her writer husband Romain Gary. And she was inevitably left devastated when it turned out that her co-star wasn't quite as committed.
"Once they got back to Paramount, it was as if Clint didn't know who she was," Seberg's biographer David Richards claimed in his book "Played Out" (via Far Out). "Jean couldn't believe that he could be that indifferent to her after everything that had gone on in Baker. She was a very vulnerable woman, and it was a terrible trauma for her."
Seberg, who tragically died in 1979 at the age of just 40, is one of the few past lovers Eastwood has publicly spoken of, and with great fondness, too. "I adored her," he said years later, per the Express. "Filming, I looked at her as an actress, but I also saw the normal person in her. She was very happy, and I don't think many got to see that. We spoke of family, friends, relationships ... Love, and all that ... She played an important role in my life."
He had a turbulent relationship with Sondra Locke
Clint Eastwood was first introduced to Sondra Locke when she unsuccessfully auditioned for his 1972 flick "Breezy." Three years later, however, he did cast her in "The Outlaw Josey Wales," with the pair forging a romance during the shoot, too. With both parties still married — Locke to sculptor Gordon Anderson and Eastwood to Maggie Johnson — they kept their relationship under wraps, continually denying tabloid rumors about their affair. The couple still ended up seeing each other until 1989, by which point things had become decidedly toxic.
That year, Locke sued Eastwood for palimony — for a whopping $70 million. The case was settled when Eastwood agreed to hand out $450,000, a house, and a Warner Bros. development deal. The latter only caused more trouble, though. In 1995, Locke once again sought legal action, claiming that the studio had continually turned down her ideas and that her ex was deliberately sabotaging her career.
In memoir "The Good, the Bad, and the Very Ugly," Locke — who died of complications from cancer in 2018 aged 74 — also claimed she'd had two abortions because Eastwood had no desire to have more kids. "I wouldn't say I wish I never had the relationship," she told The Washington Post in 1997. "But I wish I'd found a way, I'd understood who he was, where it would end, five or six years earlier so I could have gotten on with things."
Jacelyn Reeves is the mother of two of Clint Eastwood's kids
Clint Eastwood continued his philandering ways during his relationship with Sandra Locke. His affair with Jacelyn Reeves, a flight attendant, resulted in another two children, Scott Eastwood in 1986 and Kathryn Eastwood two years later.
If it seems like there's a shroud of mystery surrounding Clint Eastwood and how many kids he has, it's for good reason. Scott and Kathryn's arrivals were kept entirely secret from the rest of the world until the tabloid newspaper Star revealed all in 1990. However, keeping entirely silent on the matter, Reeves has never given the outlet any further ammunition.
However, Scott, whose credits include "Pacific Rim," "Suicide Squad," and his dad's directorial effort "Gran Torino," has been more than happy to discuss what it was like growing up with a Hollywood superstar for a father. "My dad was pretty old school," he told People in 2015. "I've had a job since I can remember and it's not like he was like, 'Hey, what kind of car do you want?' My first car was a '91 Ford Crown Victoria that was $1,000. And I had to buy every car after that. I had to do it all."
Frances Fisher fell head over heels
Frances Fisher became yet another Hollywood star to fall for Clint Eastwood when she first met him at a pre-production bash for "Pink Cadillac." "He looked right at me, the way he does every other woman in the world, but it got to me too," she recalled in "Clint Eastwood: A Biography" via the Daily Mail). "I mean, when he turns it on, he can turn it on, and I just went, 'Oh my God, look at that.' There was a human being there — I just saw such beauty in his presence."
Clint was still in a relationship with Sandra Locke and in the midst of an affair with Jaclyn Reeves at the time. But a gap in his romantic schedule opened up when he and Locke split in 1989. He subsequently ended up living with Fisher and they welcomed daughter Francesca Eastwood in 1993. Of course, things inevitably turned sour.
As yet more secrets from Clint's checkered past started to unfold, not to mention a tabloid scoop which showed him locking lips with another lady, Fisher realized that the Hollywood veteran could never be tamed and in 1995, the pair parted company. "If you can't get past the honeymoon stage and get into the deeper meanings of why you're together ... you're doomed to just stop when things start getting tough," she explained to the Los Angeles Times soon after.
Megan Rose and Clint Eastwood mixed business with pleasure
Megan Rose made several claims about the oft-shady Clint Eastwood while working as a story analyst in Hollywood during the 1980s. She argued she'd been instrumental in the conception of his multiple Oscar-winning Western "Unforgiven" by alerting him to its source material, a script titled "The Cut-W***e Killings." She also claimed they were romantically involved.
According to comments published in Vanity Fair, Rose and Eastwood regularly got together throughout the early part of the decade, specifically in the offices of Malpaso Productions and the trailer where they also worked on honing the screenplay. The former, forced to quit the business when she contracted Lyme disease, alleged the director had confirmed she'd get paid if the words ever made it from the page to the screen, but then apparently reneged on the deal.
Once "Unforgiven" hit cinemas, Rose tried her best to recoup what she felt was rightfully hers, but the film's studio bosses fought back, insisting she'd already been rewarded for her work via her salary. Despite walking away empty-handed, even turning down Eastwood's compensatory $10,000 offer to edit another movie script, she still holds the actor in high regard. "I have totally forgiven him," she told The Independent in 1997. "My life is not about money. I still like him and believe in him."
Dina Ruiz became the second Mrs. Eastwood
TV news anchor Dina Ruiz became only the second of Clint Eastwood's countless girlfriends to get him down the aisle. The pair got hitched in 1996 at a rather impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas. And soon after, they became parents to daughter Morgan Eastwood. As of this writing, Morgan is the youngest of Clint Eastwood's eight children.
Ruiz and Clint first met when the latter was still in a relationship with Frances Fisher. "We got along really well and I guess we flirted a little bit because she took the film back to KSBW and one of her associates said, 'You're going to marry him,'" the Hollywood icon told Carmel Magazine about their introductory interview. But by all accounts, Ruiz and Clint didn't get together officially until he was a single man again.
They remained pretty much inseparable throughout most of their marriage, never spending more than 10 days away from each other. However, the wheels started falling off around 2012. Much to Eastwood's displeasure, Ruiz opened up their lives to the cameras with reality show "Mrs. Eastwood & Company." And by the time the show made it to screens, they were going to bed in separate rooms. The following year, divorce papers were filed. But like many of his exes, Ruiz still had nothing but good things to say about Eastwood. As she gushed on a 2013 episode of the talk show "Bethenny" (via E! News), "He is the sweetest, he is a loving, kind, low-key person so my intuition was still great on marrying a good person."
The movie icon got into a love square with Erica Tomlinson-Fisher
Clint Eastwood's relationship with photographer Erica Tomlinson-Fisher was undoubtedly one of his messiest. The drama first started when Dina Ruiz reached out to Scott Fisher, the soon-to-be-ex-husband of her friend Erica, for a shoulder to cry on while her own marriage to Clint was on the rocks.
The former TV news anchor has always insisted that things between her and Scott had never strayed into the romantic. However, a suspicious Erica still felt compelled to warn Clint that his other half might be mixing it up a little too much. In a twist befitting of a daytime soap opera, however, it turned out that Dina was the one who should have been worried.
Indeed, in March 2013, news emerged that the award-winning filmmaker, still by that point a married man, was now dating Erica. The pair, who had an age gap of 41 years, were pictured out and about together in Los Angeles to prove it. The "Escape from Alcatraz" star even ended up buying his mistress a two-bedroom house worth approximately $715,000. While their courtship soon fizzled out, their story took yet another juicy turn when Clint Eastwood's second ex-wife remarried: In 2016, Scott and Dina ended up walking down the aisle together.
Eastwood last stepped out with Christina Sandera
In 2015, Clint Eastwood went public with Christina Sandera at the Academy Awards where his film "American Sniper" was nominated in multiple categories. The couple also hit the red carpet together at the premieres for several other directorial efforts including "The 15:17 to Paris," "The Mule," and "Sully," and an animal rescue charity function. But the Hollywood legend never spoke about the equestrian center manager until tragedy hit.
In 2024, Christina died at the age of just 61 of a heart attack. Per the Los Angeles Times, Eastwood said in a brief statement, "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much." Morgan Eastwood, his youngest daughter, also paid tribute in an Instagram Story, declaring, "A devastating loss for our whole family. Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad, you will be missed."
According to reports, Clint and Christina were first introduced to each other at the former's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant where the latter was employed as a hostess. After becoming romantically involved, the couple ended up moving in together in the coastal town the Hollywood legend was once the mayor of, Carmel-by-the-Sea. Just months after Christina's passing, Radar Online claimed that Clint had already moved on to a mystery woman. An insider remarked, "To most normal people, dating again after such a loss would be a surprise. But Eastwood is 94 and knows he has to enjoy life to full."