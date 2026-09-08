Clint Eastwood's Dating History: The Stunning Women Who Captured The Western Heartthrob

University of California, Berkeley, student Maggie Johnson met Clint Eastwood in 1953. Despite already seeing someone else at the time, she'd agreed to a blind date with the recently discharged military man arranged by a pal. "When he turned around, I was amazed at what he looked like," she later recalled (via People) her first impressions on meeting him at her sorority house. Although the feelings appeared to be reciprocated, Clint continued to play the field and unbeknownst to him until several decades later, even fathered a child named Laurie Murray with another woman.

The "Dirty Harry" star eventually asked for Johnson's hand in marriage, though, and the pair walked down the aisle just before Christmas that same year. However, Clint still didn't give up his womanizing ways, later telling Playboy (via People) that his wife was "a woman who knows how much room I need."

Surprisingly, the couple weathered the various storms well into the late 1970s, by which point they had two kids of their own, Alison Eastwood and Kyle Eastwood. They finally signed the divorce papers in 1984 but continued to remain in each other's lives, much to their daughter's gratitude. "I give my mom a lot of credit for being somebody who said, 'We have a family together, regardless of whether we're married or not,'" Alison told Fox News in 2022. "That was especially important to both of my parents. Family came first."