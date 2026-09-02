Never Getting Back Together? Taylor Swift 'Didn't Even Text' Blake Lively On Her Birthday: Source

On August 25, 2026, Blake Lively marked her 39th birthday with a sweet Instagram message from her husband, Ryan Reynolds. There were also plenty of celebratory greetings from A-list friends like Hugh Jackman and Taika Waititi, among many others. "August 25th is this family's Super Bowl™️," Reynolds wrote alongside photos of the "Gossip Girl" star over the years. "Happy Birthday to the very best human I know," he gushed. "You're not just another courageous and deeply kind genius. You're also unreasonably cute. I know how lucky I am that you were born." Meanwhile, one person notably didn't appear to acknowledge the occasion — Lively's former BFF Taylor Swift, who reportedly let the day pass without so much as a text. Ouch.

As sources dished to gossip journalist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, "Blake was absolutely hoping Taylor would reach out. A text. Flowers. Even two words: 'Happy birthday.' Nothing came. That silence said everything." The once-inseparable besties are rumored to have been on the outs since Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal war, which threatened to shatter Swift's good girl persona. According to insiders, if the "Shallows" star was still holding out hope that she and Swift would patch things up some day, the singer's radio silence on her birthday may have dashed those hopes.

"Blake kept telling herself there was a path back," an insider revealed. "She thought time would cool everything down and Taylor would eventually remember how much they loved each other." But it appears that the "Bad Blood" hitmaker has zero intentions of rekindling their friendship, and Lively is gradually coming to terms with that. "Blake finally understands she cannot force Taylor back into her life," added another source, "You can ignore a lot of signs. It's harder to ignore your birthday."