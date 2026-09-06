What The Surviving Cast Of M*A*S*H Looks Like Today

In the splintered entertainment landscape of today, few films and television series manage to command the attention of viewers en masse. Outside of the Super Bowl, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and hit streaming dramas like "Stranger Things," productions are largely focused on appeasing their niche fan base. In decades past, however, a sitcom with difficult subject matter could capture viewers in the tens of millions.

On February 28, 1983, the series finale of CBS' "M*A*S*H" was watched by well over 100 million people, as audiences bid adieu to beloved characters like Hawkeye Pierce, Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, B.J. Hunnicutt, Father John Mulcahy, and others who served at the fictional 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War.

Fast-forward to now and the series' 11-season run on network television and historic finale continue to hold a prominent spot in the pop culture zeitgeist. While the show, its characters, and the unique blend of laugh-out-loud comedy, human drama, and social commentary continue to live on, though, many of the stars who brought it all to life are no longer with us. And the surviving cast members have taken a variety of paths since leaving the 4077th. Here's what the surviving stars of "M*A*S*H" look like today.