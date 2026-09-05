1987 Eye Candy: Look Back At These Kurt Russell Western Pics Snapped 39 Years Ago
When Kurt Russell posed for promotional photos for the 1987 movie "Overboard," he was perhaps his most ruggedly handsome self. The veteran actor has long been considered by fans to be one of the most attractive stars in Hollywood. At one point, TMZ even asked Russell why he was never voted Sexiest Man Alive. "I never had a publicity agent," he jokingly responded.
One of Russell's fan-favorite looks came in "Overboard" when he played blue-collar carpenter Dean, who strikes up an improbable relationship with the wealthy Joanna — played by Goldie Hawn. Even though Russell and Hawn never got married, the pair have been long-term partners since the early '80s and were already romantically involved when they filmed the 1987 movie. Russell had a rough look for the part, which was offset by his flowing long-haired mullet. In March 2019, an interviewer for Men's Health asked Russell if Hawn disliked his mustachioed looks more than the mulleted hair. "If you ask Goldie, she'd definitely say the mustache," he responded. Apparently "The First Wives Club" star was as unbothered by the voluminous hair as fans were.
The chemistry between the couple is palpable both off-screen and as an on-screen romantic pairing. "The best part of the movie was working with Kurt — not because I loved him, and not because he's endlessly talented," Hawn said on "Good Morning America" in October 2024. "But he is like me. ... We've got a work ethic," she added. Besides the chemistry, a secret of Russell and Hawn's decades-long romance might be watching their younger selves fall in love in their beloved rom-com. "We were getting into bed, the TV was on, and boom, there's 'Overboard,'" Russell recalled to Men's Health. Looking at photos from the shoot makes it clear why they didn't mind watching.
The wind gave his flowing hair some extra lift for a photoshoot
Kurt Russell nailed the rustic look while embodying the carpenter Dean for "Overboard" promotional shots in 1987. In one pic, the actor rested his arms on a knee and looked wistful as the curls of his long mulleted hair blew in the wind. He rocked a pair of blue jeans and a red and white plaid shirt that was left unbuttoned to reveal a white undershirt. To bring the rugged look together, he held a pair of well-worn work gloves as he squinted his eyes while staring into the distance.
Old-West charm came naturally to Kurt Russell
Channeling the Old West, Kurt Russell wore a red and black wool flannel top for another promo pic. For that snap, he was captured leaning against a large tree in a wooded area. The top buttons of his shirt were left undone, and that treated viewers to an eyeful of the "Tango & Cash" star's chest. The flannel was tucked into his worn-out blue jeans, with a taut belt holding the pants up. Russell looked plucked straight from a ranch as he posed with one arm placed on the tree and his other hand resting on his hip. Once again, Russell's eyes were half-closed as he gave a mischievous grin.
He showed off the pipes while posing with Goldie Hawn
The pipes were on display when Kurt Russell wore a sleeveless white undershirt with a pair of denim overalls while posing next to co-star Goldie Hawn. To sell their characters' class difference, Hawn sported a gold dress and jewelry, while Russell had on a work belt. Despite their completely different ensembles, the nearly six-year age difference between Hawn and Russell was barely noticeable as they posed together. The sleeveless top offered an eyeful of the "Backdraft" actor's bulging muscles, which he further accentuated by bending over and grabbing onto the arms of the chair where Hawn was seated.
He made one stylish carpenter with slicked-back hair
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn nestled up to each other in a different promo shot. Russell once again had on the red and black flannel, but this time he looked a little fancier. All the buttons were done up, and he had added a tan blazer. The real-life couple sold the '80s working class aesthetic, with Hawn wearing a denim jacket and rocking teased blond hair as she wrapped her arms around her co-star. Russell's clothing may have screamed carpenter, but his full-bodied hair had been slicked at the sides, making him look every bit a movie star.
He nailed the 'everyman' aesthetic
Kurt Russell amped up the everyman charm when he once again posed in a red and white plaid shirt, this time with the sleeves rolled up. His outfit also included a pair of light-wash jeans that appeared to have a high waist. He was seated on a boat in a marina — which was integral to the "Overboard" plot — and was holding a pair of well-worn work gloves. Russell was forced to squint in the sun while his thick, long hair flowed. As the "Tombstone" actor stared directly into the lens, there was a slight smile across his lips. He was the embodiment of '80s leading-man qualities.
His sculpted features were striking in another photo with Goldie
Another snap of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn posing for promo pics showed how good the pair were as actors, as they were able to sell their characters in a simple photo. Hawn's blond hair was tied back, offering a glimpse of her upper-crust character's jewelry. Meanwhile, Russell looked more weathered in his sleeveless shirt-overalls combo, which showed off his sculpted shoulders. Not only did his figure look chiseled, but so did the "Stargate" actor's features, as his defined cheeks and dimpled chin made his face look carved out of stone.