1987 Eye Candy: Look Back At These Kurt Russell Western Pics Snapped 39 Years Ago

When Kurt Russell posed for promotional photos for the 1987 movie "Overboard," he was perhaps his most ruggedly handsome self. The veteran actor has long been considered by fans to be one of the most attractive stars in Hollywood. At one point, TMZ even asked Russell why he was never voted Sexiest Man Alive. "I never had a publicity agent," he jokingly responded.

One of Russell's fan-favorite looks came in "Overboard" when he played blue-collar carpenter Dean, who strikes up an improbable relationship with the wealthy Joanna — played by Goldie Hawn. Even though Russell and Hawn never got married, the pair have been long-term partners since the early '80s and were already romantically involved when they filmed the 1987 movie. Russell had a rough look for the part, which was offset by his flowing long-haired mullet. In March 2019, an interviewer for Men's Health asked Russell if Hawn disliked his mustachioed looks more than the mulleted hair. "If you ask Goldie, she'd definitely say the mustache," he responded. Apparently "The First Wives Club" star was as unbothered by the voluminous hair as fans were.

The chemistry between the couple is palpable both off-screen and as an on-screen romantic pairing. "The best part of the movie was working with Kurt — not because I loved him, and not because he's endlessly talented," Hawn said on "Good Morning America" in October 2024. "But he is like me. ... We've got a work ethic," she added. Besides the chemistry, a secret of Russell and Hawn's decades-long romance might be watching their younger selves fall in love in their beloved rom-com. "We were getting into bed, the TV was on, and boom, there's 'Overboard,'" Russell recalled to Men's Health. Looking at photos from the shoot makes it clear why they didn't mind watching.