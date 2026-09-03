Gloria Steinem's Inner Circle Paints A Heartbreakingly Beautiful Picture Of Her Final Days

Shortly after news of Gloria Steinem's death spread, details about the lovely way she spent her final days were revealed. A day after she passed, Steinem's Instagram account informed followers that the 92-year-old was one of the celebs who died in 2026. Unsurprisingly to those who followed the celebrated women's rights activist, she was at her famed Manhattan apartment. "Yesterday, Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her," a statement posted to her Instagram account on September 3 read, alongside a snap of Steinem laughing while seated on a chair in her home. "Gloria's near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end," the statement added in the opening.

As mentioned, the activist championed women's rights until the end of her life — including Steinem telling Emma Watson to wear whatever she wants — which led to opportunities to bond with those in her inner circle even in her 90s. Dominique Browning, a friend of Steinem's, spoke to People on September 3 about a talking circle that was held at Steinem's apartment in February. The discussion was centered around climate change, and Steinem welcomed 16 other women into her home. According to Browning, everyone sat together in the same room as the discussion flowed. "She just seemed to really appreciate the love that was pouring into that room from all of us and sending it back," Browning told the outlet. Browning added that Steinem was "vibrant" until her passing. "She told stories, she reminisced about the various people staying in her apartment, she was funny and she was sharp," the former magazine editor recalled.

That wasn't the last talking circle Steinem hosted.