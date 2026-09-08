Why Chicago Fire Fans Have No Love For Hank Voight

Hank Voight may have captured "Chicago P.D." viewers' hearts, but not everyone following the "One Chicago" universe more broadly is a fan. In fact, some have pointed out that they've never quite gotten over the not-so-wholesome way Jason Beghe's character was introduced to them in the first place (and TBH, we get it).

"Chicago Fire" was the first show in the "One Chicago" universe, and OG fans will no doubt remember that early on, Voight was characterized as a "dirty cop." That may have been forgiven if not for the fact that he used his position to terrorize beloved "Chicago Fire" character Matt Casey (played by Jesse Spencer, who has been up to a lot since leaving "Chicago Fire"). For those who only started watching the franchise when "Chicago P.D." began, the gist of it was that, as a first responder, Casey had made a statement about a drunk driver whose actions had paralyzed someone else. The drunk driver happened to be Voight's son, and the policeman approached Casey to retract his statement. However, Casey refused, and Voight planted cocaine in his home to frame him in retaliation.

Understandably, that didn't sit well with "Chicago Fire" viewers, though he was later given something of a redemption arc on "Chicago P.D." As one Redditor explained, "While they technically didn't erase the Casey storyline, they turned him into a 'Lives in the gray area for the greater good' cop hoping people would eventually forget about it." The same Redditor said that in a way, that had worked, but some viewers weren't quite as convinced. In fact, one noted, "When I realized that he was going to star in 'Chicago P.D.,' I legit thought it was going to be revealed that he was undercover pretending to be a dirty cop. I was disappointed." Well, at least they tried to give him the benefit of the doubt.