Ozzy Osbourne's Tragic Final Words To Black Sabbath Bandmate Tony Iommi

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. Since his days with Black Sabbath, the Prince of Darkness has never left the public eye. In fact, Osbourne's final performance occurred just a few weeks before his death, in the "Paranoid" hitmaker's hometown of Birmingham, England. Osbourne was famously kicked out of his band due to erratic behavior from years of substance abuse. Despite this, he still managed to maintain a close relationship with his former Black Sabbath bandmates — apparently right up until his final days. In an August 2026 appearance on the "Loudwire Nights" podcast, Tony Iommi, founding member and lead guitarist of Black Sabbath, opened up about his last moments with Osbourne.

"I spoke to him the night before he passed," Iommi recalled. "He said to me, 'I really feel tired and really worn out.' I said, 'Well, you're bound to really, it's been a lot of stress and pressure and stuff like that'. And the next thing, the next day, [he's] gone." During the legendary band's historic final performance, their lead singer was seated in an extravagant throne, due to his progressing Parkinson's disease and Ozzy Osbourne's history of health complications. While the performance was certainly a feat, Iommi could see that his longtime friend wasn't the person he used to know. "We always had a little laugh on stage and enjoy when he'd run about," Iommi shared. "But it was a great moment, and I'm really glad we could get the opportunity to do it."