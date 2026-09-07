Exes Lorenzo Lamas & Shauna Sand Reunite At Their Daughter's Engagement Bash
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Lorenzo Lamas once wrote about the drama between him and ex-wife Shauna Sand, but it seems as though they've been able to move past it. The former couple reunited in celebration of their gorgeous daughter Alexandra Lamas' engagement, and all signs point to an amicable family dynamic.
Alexandra's engagement to her longtime boyfriend certainly was cause for celebration, and proud dad Lorenzo shared a snap of the family's dinner to Instagram on September 4 (along with a cheeky reminder to his future son-in-law: "Better keep being the caring and supportive young man you are!"). Lorenzo's ex-wife Sand was there, along with his new love Heather Locklear, and everyone seemed to be comfortable sitting at the same table. Some fans took to the comments section to say it was surprising seeing the exes in a pic together. However, others were quick to point out that it was a momentous occasion, no matter what had gone down in the past. "Am I confused? His daughter is getting married so I wouldn't think her mom being there is strange? Idk that's just me tho," wrote one. Another felt the same way, noting, "I totally agree. It's natural for the mom to be there. He's been married twice [since their divorce] so this isn't anything new for her. All grown adults celebrating their baby girl (which she will always be)."
Lorenzo and the '90s Playboy Playmate have been seen together more than once in recent times. In 2025, they attended AFI FEST's "Nuremberg" screening, even holding hands at one point on their way to take pictures. It's safe to say they've been reasonably amicable for some time.
The extended Sand-Lamas family seems to get on fine
Divorce is never easy, but not everyone has to endure their relationship woes playing out publicly. In Lorenzo Lamas and Shauna Sand's case, there was a lot of mudslinging, with Lamas criticizing her parenting skills in the 2010s, telling TMZ, "I only pray that our daughters will not take after their mother." He also wrote about the drama in his 2014 book "Renegade at Heart: An Autobiography."
In more recent years, the two have become significantly more friendly. Part of that may have been because of the former couple's kids reaching adulthood and things like custody no longer being something they had to deal with. They've certainly been on speaking terms for a while. In 2024, Lama shouted out the doctor who delivered Alexandra, only to be corrected by his ex-wife. "Dr. Moran. Not Liu. He was for Vicky and Izzy," she wrote in response to the 2024 post – and while there could have been some underlying tension there, Lorenzo never removed the comment, so it clearly didn't bother him (and shows that she pays attention to his social media).
In May, Sand shared a throwback pic from when she and Lorenzo were still together to her Instagram. "Playgirl Magazine with Lorenzo Lamas...photo taken at our Los Feliz, California estate!" she shared in the caption. A few months prior, she shared a video from an interview she and her ex did with Entertainment Tonight back in the '90s. Of course, there were some Instagram commenters who questioned if her posts had anything to do with Lorenzo making his relationship with Heather Locklear public, but we'll go ahead and guess they're all friendly. Both Sand and Locklear were at Alexandra's engagement dinner. We're happy for the extended family and wish Alexandra all the best.