Exes Lorenzo Lamas & Shauna Sand Reunite At Their Daughter's Engagement Bash

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Lorenzo Lamas once wrote about the drama between him and ex-wife Shauna Sand, but it seems as though they've been able to move past it. The former couple reunited in celebration of their gorgeous daughter Alexandra Lamas' engagement, and all signs point to an amicable family dynamic.

Alexandra's engagement to her longtime boyfriend certainly was cause for celebration, and proud dad Lorenzo shared a snap of the family's dinner to Instagram on September 4 (along with a cheeky reminder to his future son-in-law: "Better keep being the caring and supportive young man you are!"). Lorenzo's ex-wife Sand was there, along with his new love Heather Locklear, and everyone seemed to be comfortable sitting at the same table. Some fans took to the comments section to say it was surprising seeing the exes in a pic together. However, others were quick to point out that it was a momentous occasion, no matter what had gone down in the past. "Am I confused? His daughter is getting married so I wouldn't think her mom being there is strange? Idk that's just me tho," wrote one. Another felt the same way, noting, "I totally agree. It's natural for the mom to be there. He's been married twice [since their divorce] so this isn't anything new for her. All grown adults celebrating their baby girl (which she will always be)."

Lorenzo and the '90s Playboy Playmate have been seen together more than once in recent times. In 2025, they attended AFI FEST's "Nuremberg" screening, even holding hands at one point on their way to take pictures. It's safe to say they've been reasonably amicable for some time.