Lorenzo Lamas & Shauna Sand's Daughter Alexandra Grew Up To Be A Total Knockout
Both Lorenzo Lamas and Shauna Sand are gorgeous, so it should come as no surprise that the former couple's first child together, Alexandra Lamas, is stunning as well. And, just like her famous parents, she's channeled those good looks into a career (but Alexandra is notably an outspoken advocate for inner beauty and self-love, too). As many know, Lorenzo Lamas was an '80s heartthrob, becoming a household name on "Falcon Crest." Lamas' fourth ex-wife also made a career out of her looks — Shauna Sand was a Playboy Playmate in the '90s. All of that is to say the fact their celebrity daughter grew up to be gorgeous only makes sense, as does Alexandra launching a modeling career. To date, she has been featured in a number of major publications, including spreads for French outlets Malvie Magazine and Moevir Magazine, alongside earning the cover of Pump's Summer 2021 issue.
Her mom has made it clear she's super proud, often sharing Alexandra's shoots on Instagram, while Lorenzao has also gushed over her success, though notably, he's made a point of not talking about Alexandra's appearance as much, opting instead to praise her smarts, personality, and work ethic. Speaking to "Media Path Podcast," in 2024, the "Grease" star explained, "I never told [my daughters] how beautiful they were, not because I didn't want them to hear it, but because I knew that's what they would hear for the rest of their life." Lorenzo added that them looking a certain way was pure luck, professing, "It's completely genetic! We have nothing to be proud of. [...] What we have inside is the most important thing." The actor also pointed out, "They've become very successful women in their own right."
Alexandra Lamas' busy life is a balancing act
Modeling is just one part of Alexandra Lamas' professional journey. She's also spoken about using that experience to help others, and even became a holistic health coach at one point. While great genetics obviously helped her get into modeling, in a moving 2024 Instagram post, she admitted that she'd tried to avoid it for a long time, instead striving for something more "normal" than her parents,' and grandparents,' careers. Alexandra studied psychology, but she ended up getting an opportunity to model after graduating. While that was very exciting in a lot of ways, she clarified, "It also reignited the perfectionism and pressure to please that had long been ingrained in me since childhood. As my career took off, so did the internal battles I had long suppressed." Sadly, that brought on unhealthy expectations and body image issues.
Fortunately, as Alexandra went on to note, "Within this struggle, something changed. I started to recognize that the path I was on was not sustainable." She added of her later decision to become a certified health coach, "Today, I channel my passion for health into helping other women navigate their own journeys of recovery." Fast-forward to 2026, and Alexandra is a creative strategist, and continues to share her wisdom on balancing the different parts of oneself while healing online. In one Instagram post, she asserted, of being a creative, "If you're a multi-passionate creative trying to build something meaningful, you're not scattered, you're powerful. The world doesn't need another perfectly defined niche. It needs people brave enough to build something new." The post included not just Alexandra's words, but a selection of past photoshoots, too. She's definitely forging her own path, and looking totally gorgeous while doing it.