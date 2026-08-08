Lorenzo Lamas & Shauna Sand's Daughter Alexandra Grew Up To Be A Total Knockout

Both Lorenzo Lamas and Shauna Sand are gorgeous, so it should come as no surprise that the former couple's first child together, Alexandra Lamas, is stunning as well. And, just like her famous parents, she's channeled those good looks into a career (but Alexandra is notably an outspoken advocate for inner beauty and self-love, too). As many know, Lorenzo Lamas was an '80s heartthrob, becoming a household name on "Falcon Crest." Lamas' fourth ex-wife also made a career out of her looks — Shauna Sand was a Playboy Playmate in the '90s. All of that is to say the fact their celebrity daughter grew up to be gorgeous only makes sense, as does Alexandra launching a modeling career. To date, she has been featured in a number of major publications, including spreads for French outlets Malvie Magazine and Moevir Magazine, alongside earning the cover of Pump's Summer 2021 issue.

Her mom has made it clear she's super proud, often sharing Alexandra's shoots on Instagram, while Lorenzao has also gushed over her success, though notably, he's made a point of not talking about Alexandra's appearance as much, opting instead to praise her smarts, personality, and work ethic. Speaking to "Media Path Podcast," in 2024, the "Grease" star explained, "I never told [my daughters] how beautiful they were, not because I didn't want them to hear it, but because I knew that's what they would hear for the rest of their life." Lorenzo added that them looking a certain way was pure luck, professing, "It's completely genetic! We have nothing to be proud of. [...] What we have inside is the most important thing." The actor also pointed out, "They've become very successful women in their own right."