Charles Throws Cold Water On Harry & Meghan With Icy Clarification On Their Royal Status

King Charles III released a statement making it crystal clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not be granted royal status after moving back to the United Kingdom, which came as a bit of a surprise to the Sussexes. On the heels of a report claiming that two royals were reportedly rattled by Harry and Meghan's return, Charles issued a letter to high-ranking members of the U.K. government and military on September 7 clarifying that his son and daughter-in-law would remain private citizens. "To help avoid doubt or confusion, the King has directed that the following information be shared. ... There is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the letter read, per People. That meant that Harry and Meg were free to pursue their personal endeavors. "In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests," Charles' letter added.

According to BBC News, Harry and Meghan's rep said that the Sussexes did not expect to be reinstated, but "were a little surprised not to have been told about this [letter] in advance." Previously, People reported that Harry and his wife would not be given royal status and that he would have to speak to Charles if the couple decided they wanted to be officially reinstated.

After news broke of their big return across the pond, another source told OK! USA that part of the reason Harry and Meghan left the United States was so they could have a "half-in, half-out" role with the royals. Harry's exact role, however, had yet to be solidified. "What's particularly interesting is that nobody appears to have sat around a table and formally resurrected the original half-in, half-out proposal," the insider said. Other reports indicated that the Sussexes could face serious obstacles to obtaining hybrid roles.