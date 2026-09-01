Not Kate: The Two Royals Supposedly Rattled The Most By Harry & Meghan's UK Return

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Kate Middleton is surely worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock return to the U.K. in late August 2026, but the Princess of Wales may not be the royal most rattled by it. Queen Camilla and Prince William are said to be butting heads over how to handle the shakeup. While Camilla sees Harry's move back as a way toward rapprochement for King Charles III's sake, William reportedly has no interest in ending his feud with Harry. "[She] knows better than anyone how important this is for Charles," a source told the National Examiner.

Charles' get-together with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in July 2026 reportedly had a big impact on the monarch, sparking a strong desire to see his family on better terms. "It clearly means the world to him that he's finally getting to bond with Archie and Lili. But the fact that Harry and William are still openly feuding is very bothersome," the insider added. Camilla is said to be upset with William for refusing to prioritize his father's wishes amid Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Camilla has emerged as an unlikely conciliator in the family feud, becoming an active supporter of Charles' mending his relationship with Harry, despite the hurtful things Harry wrote about his stepmother in "Spare," his 2023 memoir. "Camilla would have every reason to keep her distance after everything that was written and said about her, but she has chosen not to make this about herself," a source told Radar in August 2026. Whether Camilla will succeed in her attempt to get William on board with her reconciliation plans remains to be seen.