Chris Rock's Viral Madagascar Joke Accidentally Sends Jada Pinkett Smith Reunion Rumors Flying

Chris Rock said he wants to make another "Madagascar" movie, which led fans to believe that he and Jada Pinkett Smith have buried the hatchet since the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap in 2022. Speaking to Variety on September 8, Rock said that he was eager to reprise his role as Marty the zebra in the "Madagascar" franchise. "It's probably the biggest movie I've ever been in. We did three of them. I pray to God we do one more," the comedian said before jokingly revealing his motivation. "I got divorced. I don't have the 'Madagascar' money anymore," he added. He also playful threw shade at fellow comedian Ray Romano and the slightly more plentiful "Ice Age" animated movies.

That clip from the interview went viral online and left many viewers wondering how the actor felt about reteaming with Jada — who was one of his "Madagascar" co-stars — in the wake of Will slapping Rock. "Is he ready to work with Jada Pinkett again?" one user responded on X. "I have a feeling there's no way Jada would do another Madagascar with Chris," another speculated. Others took Rock's eagerness to rejoin the zoo animal franchise as proof that he and the "Set It Off" star were on good terms. "He wants to work with Jada again. Will must've had some built up frustration from the past," one fan wrote.

In a cover story interview for Variety released the same day as that video, Rock was asked point-blank about being hit by Smith, and he downplayed the altercation. "Me having a bad day is not the biggest — it's not that important," he told the outlet. Previously, Jada broke her silence about Smith slapping Rock and revealed interesting details about her relationship with the comedian before the notorious Oscars dust-up.