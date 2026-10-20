Suzanne Somers' Granddaughters Grew Up To Be Stunning Entertainers Of Their Own

Actor and fitness icon Suzanne Somers passed away in 2023, but her granddaughters Violet Somers and Camelia Somers certainly seem poised to follow in her footsteps. Both of her son's daughters are gorgeous and have channeled that into acting gigs of their own. However, they also have some surprise interests (and you better believe Suzanne was proud).

Camelia is Suzanne's son Bruce Somers Jr.'s firstborn, and "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans may well know her for her time as Charlotte on the show between 2015 and 2023. She was also in the 2022 Netflix holiday film "Falling For Christmas" (yup, the one starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, whom Camelia went on to date IRL), as well as a 2020 short feature titled "Tampon." However, speaking to Voyage LA in 2019, she shared that she had interests behind the scenes as well. Far from wanting to kickstart a career as a nepo baby, Camelia was passionate about going to college and attended USC, where she majored in Chinese Language and Culture and had minored in film and business. "With China financing so many Hollywood productions, I felt these skills could give me an edge in the industry and help me stand out as an actress and eventually a producer," she told the outlet.

In a joint 2023 interview with Access Hollywood alongside Violet (pictured above left) and their grandmother, it was revealed that Camelia (pictured above right) had achieved those behind-the-scenes dreams. "I work an an entertainment studio, so I handle our sales in Asia," she shared, prompting her proud grandmother to point at her, make a very impressed expression and gush, "Speaks Chinese." Camelia then spoke of her time on "The Bold and the Beautiful" and mentioned that she'd shot her first scene on the first soundstage Suzanne had filmed "Three's Company" decades prior. Well, now we're all impressed!