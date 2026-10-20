Suzanne Somers' Granddaughters Grew Up To Be Stunning Entertainers Of Their Own
Actor and fitness icon Suzanne Somers passed away in 2023, but her granddaughters Violet Somers and Camelia Somers certainly seem poised to follow in her footsteps. Both of her son's daughters are gorgeous and have channeled that into acting gigs of their own. However, they also have some surprise interests (and you better believe Suzanne was proud).
Camelia is Suzanne's son Bruce Somers Jr.'s firstborn, and "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans may well know her for her time as Charlotte on the show between 2015 and 2023. She was also in the 2022 Netflix holiday film "Falling For Christmas" (yup, the one starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, whom Camelia went on to date IRL), as well as a 2020 short feature titled "Tampon." However, speaking to Voyage LA in 2019, she shared that she had interests behind the scenes as well. Far from wanting to kickstart a career as a nepo baby, Camelia was passionate about going to college and attended USC, where she majored in Chinese Language and Culture and had minored in film and business. "With China financing so many Hollywood productions, I felt these skills could give me an edge in the industry and help me stand out as an actress and eventually a producer," she told the outlet.
In a joint 2023 interview with Access Hollywood alongside Violet (pictured above left) and their grandmother, it was revealed that Camelia (pictured above right) had achieved those behind-the-scenes dreams. "I work an an entertainment studio, so I handle our sales in Asia," she shared, prompting her proud grandmother to point at her, make a very impressed expression and gush, "Speaks Chinese." Camelia then spoke of her time on "The Bold and the Beautiful" and mentioned that she'd shot her first scene on the first soundstage Suzanne had filmed "Three's Company" decades prior. Well, now we're all impressed!
Violet is a designer and artist
Camelia Somers wasn't the only granddaughter to be gushed over on "Access Hollywood." Suzanne Somers also shouted out Violet Somers' burgeoning career as a fashion designer. Granted, that came with a little bit of playful grandma shade, as Suzanne quipped, "She designs great things, but you can't wear underwear."
Violet had also shared in the same interview that she had an eye on the entertainment biz, just like her sister and grandmother. Violet revealed that she was "kind of entering the entertainment industry a little bit, screenwriting." At the time, she hadn't mentioned acting, but sure enough, in 2024, she was in the short film, "Mustang."
Same-same but different, Violet is also an artist, and in September 2026, the brunette beauty offered her Instagram followers a glimpse into her very first solo exhibition, which took place at Galerie on Sunset. Sadly, Suzanne passed away three years prior, which meant she wasn't there to support her beloved granddaughter. However, there's no question that the rest of her family cheered her on. "Bravvissimma!!!!! So incredible," Camelia commented. Their dad, Bruce Somers Jr., also commented under the post, writing, "So amazing! It's incredible to see your beautiful paintings in such a cool setting. Couldn't be more proud or happy for you! Congratulations sweet Violet!!!" Likewise, Violet's mom, Caroline Somers, gushed, "Mystical, magical celebration of you and your beautiful art! Brava Violet!!!" It's clear that the Somers family adore and support each other, and we couldn't be happier to see it. As for the late Suzanne, she might not be here anymore, but her granddaughters carry her spirit forward, and we can't wait to see what's next for them.