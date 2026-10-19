Where Can You Watch The CMA's Two-Hour Live Dolly Parton Tribute?

As fans of the music legend Dolly Parton continue to mourn her death in August 2026, one exciting way to honor her is happening soon with CMA's special tribute, "CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton." The show is sure to be emotional and lively, with maybe a few surprises thrown in, while fellow musicians, friends, and fans gather to celebrate the life and career of an icon. But how exactly can fans at home watch the special event?

The two-hour television event is set to be broadcast live from Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 21. The university has had a long connection to the singer, with Parton partnering with the school to premiere her stage show, "Dolly: A True Original Musical," as well as founding the Dolly U Fellowship, among other things. The program is set to start at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and is expected to end around 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT. It will stream live on ABC and Disney+ both in the U.S. and internationally. Anyone who can't watch it when it initially airs will have the chance to check it out on Hulu starting the next day.

CMA has teased the special and what is in store for fans, promising "unforgettable performances, archival footage and personal stories." Alongside the TV tribute, both CMA and Belmont University will be donating part of the proceeds of the show to Parton's Imagination Library, which provides free books to millions of young children to encourage reading. So while Parton didn't want a big funeral, she's still being honored in a big way.