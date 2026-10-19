Where Can You Watch The CMA's Two-Hour Live Dolly Parton Tribute?
As fans of the music legend Dolly Parton continue to mourn her death in August 2026, one exciting way to honor her is happening soon with CMA's special tribute, "CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton." The show is sure to be emotional and lively, with maybe a few surprises thrown in, while fellow musicians, friends, and fans gather to celebrate the life and career of an icon. But how exactly can fans at home watch the special event?
The two-hour television event is set to be broadcast live from Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 21. The university has had a long connection to the singer, with Parton partnering with the school to premiere her stage show, "Dolly: A True Original Musical," as well as founding the Dolly U Fellowship, among other things. The program is set to start at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and is expected to end around 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT. It will stream live on ABC and Disney+ both in the U.S. and internationally. Anyone who can't watch it when it initially airs will have the chance to check it out on Hulu starting the next day.
CMA has teased the special and what is in store for fans, promising "unforgettable performances, archival footage and personal stories." Alongside the TV tribute, both CMA and Belmont University will be donating part of the proceeds of the show to Parton's Imagination Library, which provides free books to millions of young children to encourage reading. So while Parton didn't want a big funeral, she's still being honored in a big way.
Who is performing at the CMA's Dolly Parton tribute?
"CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton" is sure to be a spectacular show. Many musical artists, those who had personal relationships with Dolly Parton and those who are simply admirers of her as a musician, are set to take the stage during the event.
A few of Parton's collaborators who will take part include Reba McEntire, who first became friends with the icon in the late 1970s, Brad Paisley, who recorded the duet "When I Get Where I'm Going" with Parton in 2005, Vince Gill, who recorded a duet version of the '70s hit "I Will Always Love You" with her for her album "Something Special" in 1995, Zac Brown, who did a duet called "Butterfly" with Parton in 2025, and Kristin Chenoweth, who recorded a cover duet of "I Will Always Love You" with her in 2019. Other people who have performed with Parton who will be participating in the tribute are country music stars Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Little Big Town.
Guests Béla Fleck and Ricky Skaggs worked with Parton producing her music, while Sierra Hull and Molly Tuttle performed on the legend's song "Bound to Ride" as members of the First Ladies of Bluegrass. Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who are listed as making "special appearances," had personal relationships with Parton, both themselves and through their husbands, Gill and Paisley, respectively. The rest of the list of celebrities participating in the special include Kristen Bell, Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Lukas Nelson, and Lady A, almost all of whom have crossed paths with Parton at some point in their lives. Overall, it's sure to be a show packed with excitement and emotion.