Here's Who Inherited Liam Payne's Money After He Died

On October 16, 2024, One Direction fans around the globe mourned the passing of Liam Payne. Payne tragically died at only 31 years old, leaving behind a son, a former boy band, and the millions of fans that came with that level of fame. Along with the mourning of Payne's life came the mourning of any potential One Direction reunion, which Payne talked about often. Sadly, what brought the boy band back together one last time was Payne's funeral, which was unlike any fans ever imagined. Payne died in Argentina after plummeting from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room while heavily intoxicated. Fans gathered in Argentina and beyond to pay their respects and get through the shocking news together. For many, the loss also left them wondering who would inherit the singer's fortune.

One Direction rose to fame in the 2010s, raising a group of passionate fans along with them, as the members of the band were quite young as well. Payne also raised his son, Bear, who was just 7 when his dad died. He shared Bear with Girls Aloud star Cheryl Cole, who split from Payne in 2018. In June 2026, the Daily Mail revealed that Bear is the sole heir to his father's £21 million fortune.

Since Payne didn't leave a will, his estate goes directly to Bear, per U.K. law. Bear should also be able to benefit from the funds as he grows up rather than collecting it at 18 years old, thanks to a U.K. grant document, the Letters of Administration. Bear's inherited fortune includes a large home in Buckinghamshire and a hefty trust.