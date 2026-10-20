Here's Who Inherited Liam Payne's Money After He Died
On October 16, 2024, One Direction fans around the globe mourned the passing of Liam Payne. Payne tragically died at only 31 years old, leaving behind a son, a former boy band, and the millions of fans that came with that level of fame. Along with the mourning of Payne's life came the mourning of any potential One Direction reunion, which Payne talked about often. Sadly, what brought the boy band back together one last time was Payne's funeral, which was unlike any fans ever imagined. Payne died in Argentina after plummeting from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room while heavily intoxicated. Fans gathered in Argentina and beyond to pay their respects and get through the shocking news together. For many, the loss also left them wondering who would inherit the singer's fortune.
One Direction rose to fame in the 2010s, raising a group of passionate fans along with them, as the members of the band were quite young as well. Payne also raised his son, Bear, who was just 7 when his dad died. He shared Bear with Girls Aloud star Cheryl Cole, who split from Payne in 2018. In June 2026, the Daily Mail revealed that Bear is the sole heir to his father's £21 million fortune.
Since Payne didn't leave a will, his estate goes directly to Bear, per U.K. law. Bear should also be able to benefit from the funds as he grows up rather than collecting it at 18 years old, thanks to a U.K. grant document, the Letters of Administration. Bear's inherited fortune includes a large home in Buckinghamshire and a hefty trust.
What Liam Payne said about his hopes for his son's future
Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole (now going by Cheryl Tweedy) welcomed their son, Bear, in 2017. With One Direction splitting just two years prior, Payne was beginning a new chapter of his life — fatherhood. On Entertainment Tonight, Payne spoke on parenthood: "It's the first thing you think about in the morning and the last thing you think about at night."
On the now infamous Logan Paul podcast, "Impaulsive," Payne discussed his son's future. "My life now is his, my money is his," he said. "I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to." These companies include Hampton Music Limited, Hampton Publishing Limited, Long Play Touring LLP, and Second Way Property, to name a few.
Bear's life has always been kept quite private, so it's not totally clear what he's up to today. Tweedy, who was appointed an administrator of Payne's estate, posted a rare Instagram photo of Bear at Disney World in April 2026. What is obvious, however, is the incredible support Bear has in his life and how special his father was to so many people. While things were on the rocks with Payne's band members before his death, it seems that they've put any bad blood aside. In his tribute message to Payne on Instagram, Louis Tomlinson made sure to note, "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was." It seems that despite the tragedy, Bear will have a wealth of funds as well as love, which is, perhaps, everything Payne could have hoped for.