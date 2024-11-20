The One Direction Band Members' Expressions At Liam Payne's Funeral Say It All

The following article includes mentions of substance use.

One Direction finally reunited, though it was under the worst of circumstances. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik were all in attendance at fellow band member Liam Payne's funeral service. The painful reunification was stirred on by Payne's tragic death at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October. Held at a church in the English countryside northwest of London, the four surviving members of One Direction all dressed in black and wore sunglasses as they gathered together for the first time in almost nine years to remember Payne. The solemn reunion marked the first time the band has all been seen together since they broke up.

According to Page Six, Styles was the first to arrive, followed by Tomlinson and eventually Horan and Malik as they made their way into the church. The mood appeared to be overwhelmingly somber despite the sunny day. The four did not all gather together, though Page Six reported that Tomlinson and Malik chatted outside before the service. Also in attendance was Payne's musician ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, with whom Payne shared his 7-year-old son, Bear Gray, as well as his girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy. Horan's girlfriend, Amelia Wooley, was seen holding hands with him, while the other former band members came by themselves. However, they were certainly not alone, as the funeral was attended by other members of Payne's closest friends and family.