Things We Learned About Carl Dean Only After His Death

Carl Dean's name is well-known to Dolly Parton's fans, but he famously led a private life. However, in the time since both of them died, we have learned a few additional details other than the tidbits Parton shared over the years — and while some are downright heartbreaking, all of them had us tearing up, realizing just how great Parton and Dean's love story was.

While an official cause of death for Dean was never shared, a friend of Parton's said after Parton's death that he had begun losing his memory towards the end of his life. "Carl had, like, forgetfulness, whether it was dementia or Alzheimer's, before he passed away," Margo O'Donnell revealed in an interview with RTÉ Radio 1. O'Donnell added that during one phone call, Parton had told her, "He always knew me. When I walked in and he sat on this chair by the window in the house, and I would say to him, you know, 'Do you know who I am today?' And he would look up at me and he would say, 'Yeah, you're my Dolly.'" Heartbreakingly, though, O'Donnell shared that shortly before his death, he didn't recognize his wife. "That broke her," O'Donnell shared.

Parton never shared that with the world, though it is worth noting that she made a point of ensuring he'd always be remembered before she passed away. Speaking to People about including him in the Broadway show about her life, "Dolly: A True Original Musical," Parton shared, "I'm just happy that he can be here forever."