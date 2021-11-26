Dolly Parton Just Shared A Rare Photo Of Her Husband

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, is pretty darn mysterious. The rarely seen spouse of the country music legend has almost totally shunned the spotlight over the years, despite his wife's penchant for being one of the glitziest stars in the business.

Exactly who Dean is, what he does, and, well, pretty much every other question you could possibly want to ask, has been asked over the years, as he's very rarely — if ever — actually been spotted out with the "9 To 5" hitmaker.

So rarely seen is Dean that Parton has even been forced to confirm that, yes, he does actually exist. "A lot of people have thought that through the years," Parton responded when asked about the bizarre conspiracy theory Dean isn't real by Entertainment Tonight in October 2020, "because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all. It's just not who he is." The country legend elaborated that Dean is more of "a quiet, reserved person" and doesn't want all the hassle that comes with the spotlight. Well, with Parton being one of the most famous people in the world, he kind of has a point there.

Despite all that, though, the two have made it work for more than five love-filled decades (all while keeping things pretty spicy). "I've always respected and appreciated that in him and I've always tried to keep him out of the limelight as much as I can," she explained.

Apart from this Thanksgiving, that is...