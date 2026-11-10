The I Dream Of Jeannie Plot Line Barbara Eden Thought 'Ruined The Show'

Spoiler alert for anyone who doesn't know how "I Dream of Jeannie" ended: Major Anthony Nelson (aka Tony) and Jeannie get married. The appropriate happily ever after, right? Well, according to Barbara Eden, no.

In Eden's 2011 memoir "Jeannie Out of the Bottle," she wrote that she'd been immediately opposed to Jeannie and Nelson getting married in the show's last season. "'I Dream of Jeannie's' abiding theme was Jeannie's unrequited love for Major Nelson, his belief that she was just a figment of his imagination, and her stubborn insistence that she was real," she wrote. In light of that, Eden added, "Marrying her to Major Nelson derailed the plot and the series as a whole, and both Larry and I knew it." That was something Eden doubled down on a few years later, when she appeared on "Today." Eden was on the show to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary, but she made it clear once more that the plot line had been all wrong. "She wasn't human! She was an entity. Genies aren't human. Witches are human. Genies are not. And she thought she was, and he knew she wasn't," the actor lamented. All in all, she mused, "I think it broke credibility."

Eden would continue to talk about it in the years that followed, though she admitted in a 2025 interview with Forbes that she hadn't pushed for the storyline to be changed. "I guess if I had asserted myself, yes, I would have, but I didn't," she said (via People). Still, she did see some upsides to the wedding and pointed out in "Jeannie Out of the Bottle" that even though saying goodbye to her co-stars after the show's cancellation soon after the wedding had been tragic, she was financially secure enough to walk away stress-free.