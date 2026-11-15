Céline Dion might have become a recording artist at the tender age of 12, but she got her first taste of a singing career many years before that. The music icon was only 5 when she performed on stage for the first time, and she's credited the experience with kickstarting her passion.

As fans will know, Céline grew up with a whopping 13 siblings, all of whom were very musical. In fact, she even used to tag along when some of them performed and her parents needed someone to watch her. With that in mind, perhaps it shouldn't be all that surprising that when her brother Michel Dion asked her to sing at his wedding when she was 5, she had a pretty intricate knowledge of live music — and big expectations. Michel once recalled Céline requesting the guitarist to adjust the key for her. "She said, 'It's not a good one.' ... He tried another one, she said, 'Okay, go,'" he recalled (via People). Naturally, that worked a charm, and Michel added that once the guitarist was in the right key for her, "She was great." Céline herself has cited that performance as the moment she realized she was destined to become a performer. Speaking to CNN in 2002, she shared, "When I started to feel the love and the warmth of the audience it got me. I said to myself, 'Really this is what I want to do all my life. I want to be a singer."

Well, she certainly went on to do just that, and while many teen idols completely vanish from the spotlight after a few years in it, Céline has really spent most of her life doing exactly what her 5-year-old self decided to do. Talk about making that inner child proud!