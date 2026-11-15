Carl Dean told Dolly Parton early on in their marriage that he would support her career, but from the sidelines, and he certainly held firm. As Brad Paisley revealed in a podcast interview, Dean was so committed to staying behind the scenes that when Parton shot a clip for the music video for "When I Get Where I'm Going," no one even realized he'd tagged along.

Country fans will no doubt remember Paisley and Parton's 2009 collaboration, "When I Get Where I'm Going," and might even tear up just thinking about the sweet music video, which saw Parton, Paisley and other participants holding up pictures of their dearly departed loved ones. Parton held up a photo of her father for her clip, and shot her scene at Paisley's home. And though that took less time than a traditional music video, it still wasn't a quick process. Moreover, Parton didn't exactly dip out quickly. On "Rolling Stone's Nashville Now," Paisley shared, "She was in here a while. Like, we walked around, and talked in the house, and we had a great day, and then she went out to get in the car and I see him waving." The whole time she'd been there, Dean had hung back in the car, which Paisley seemed super enamored by. "Carl Dean, her husband, was so ... he just was so happy to be in the shadows," he said. "He was so happy to just drive her around, and stuff."

Considering how adorable Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's (also super private) relationship is, we're not surprised he thought it was sweet — and we love to see the admiration one of the A-list's longest-lasting couples has for another.