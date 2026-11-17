The following includes references to addiction.

When Ryan O'Neal died in 2023, he didn't include Tatum O'Neal in his will. The actor's only daughter initially viewed this as a serious blow, but she's since come to see things differently (and her retort to the slight was just as brutal as being left out was in the first place).

Tatum spoke about being left out of her dad's will in a joint interview with her son Kevin McEnroe for Variety in 2025. "Keep it, motherf***er," she said. McEnroe was certainly on the same page, even going as far as telling the outlet of his grandfather's rumored $30 million net worth, "It's blood money."

Of course, there are many celebrities who've said they don't want their children to inherit millions, but Ryan's decision to cut Tatum out seems to have been more pointed. In fact, Tatum told Variety she believed her 2004 memoir "A Paper Life" had a lot to do with her father's choice to disinherit her. "The first book that I wrote was just a f***ing honest book ... And that's what got him," she mused. For reference, "A Paper Life" (the title is an homage to the film the father and daughter co-starred in that earned only Tatum an Oscar) had shone a spotlight on what it was like growing up with Ryan as her dad, the prologue hinting at how strained their relationship had always been. The prologue even addressed how hurt Tatum had been when Ryan had said in an interview that he saw his "Miss Match" co-star Alicia Silverstone as what his daughter should have been like, "But we can't always get what we want." A low blow if ever there was one, so we're not surprised that Tatum has found peace even after being blocked from any of her father's millions.