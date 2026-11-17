Tatum O'Neal Had A Biting 3-Word Response After Being Left Out Of Her Father's Will
The following includes references to addiction.
When Ryan O'Neal died in 2023, he didn't include Tatum O'Neal in his will. The actor's only daughter initially viewed this as a serious blow, but she's since come to see things differently (and her retort to the slight was just as brutal as being left out was in the first place).
Tatum spoke about being left out of her dad's will in a joint interview with her son Kevin McEnroe for Variety in 2025. "Keep it, motherf***er," she said. McEnroe was certainly on the same page, even going as far as telling the outlet of his grandfather's rumored $30 million net worth, "It's blood money."
Of course, there are many celebrities who've said they don't want their children to inherit millions, but Ryan's decision to cut Tatum out seems to have been more pointed. In fact, Tatum told Variety she believed her 2004 memoir "A Paper Life" had a lot to do with her father's choice to disinherit her. "The first book that I wrote was just a f***ing honest book ... And that's what got him," she mused. For reference, "A Paper Life" (the title is an homage to the film the father and daughter co-starred in that earned only Tatum an Oscar) had shone a spotlight on what it was like growing up with Ryan as her dad, the prologue hinting at how strained their relationship had always been. The prologue even addressed how hurt Tatum had been when Ryan had said in an interview that he saw his "Miss Match" co-star Alicia Silverstone as what his daughter should have been like, "But we can't always get what we want." A low blow if ever there was one, so we're not surprised that Tatum has found peace even after being blocked from any of her father's millions.
Tatum O'Neal had a difficult relationship with her dad
It's no secret that Tatum O'Neal and Ryan O'Neal had a troubled relationship, and sadly, his comments on Alicia Silverstone were just one of many low moments for the two of them. While Tatum wrote in "A Paper Life" that she couldn't remember if her dad had "slugged" her when they got the news that she had been nominated for an Oscar and he had not, she also acknowledged that she had "blocked" a number of her memories over the years. Fast-forward to her Variety interview, and it seemed as though she had come to remember he actually did punch her. She's also long spoken about his distance from her. In the prologue for "A Paper Life," she said that even though she attended countless parties with him, "The more love I craved, the more distant and abusive he grew, emotionally and physically." She added, "The role I longed to play was never written into Ryan's script: daughter."
Still, there were attempts at reconciliation. In 2020, Tatum's younger son, Sean McEnroe, shared an Instagram post gushing over how grateful he was that they were all together again. Tatum also told Variety that she'd seen her father again not long before he died. However, she added that he was still a heavy substance user, and offered Tatum, who suffered a serious overdose back in 2020, a pill. Tatum declined, but Kevin McEnroe revealed, "She drank that day though. Every single time she's seen her dad my entire life, something happens."
The O'Neals' difficult relationship is certainly a tragedy, and the fact that Tatum was cut out of her father's will was the last in a long line of hurts. However, it was also an opportunity for a brand new start.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).