6 Famous Musicians Who Don't Want Their Kids To Inherit Millions

While some musicians may use their riches to establish cushy trust funds for their kids or arrange for a handsome inheritance one day down the line, it's worth noting that many have been opposed to the idea. And, far from keeping that particular detail under wraps, many of the stars who prefer to let their kids pay their own way have been very vocal about it. From Marie Osmond to the Rolling Stones and KISS, let's take a dive.

Osmond has been working for the vast majority of her life, so it's fair to say she knows a thing or two about hard work, and she addressed the value of that on a 2020 episode of "The Talk." "I'm not leaving any money to my children ... Congratulations, kids," she quipped, before explaining the reason why (via Us Weekly). "I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that's the ability to work." The singer also said she had seen too many instances of the children of the rich and famous ending up in "trouble" because they had free rein, so there was also a protective element in her decision.

A few years later, Osmond was still being asked about the inheritance, and she doubled down in an interview with Us Weekly, joking, "I worked hard and I'm gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband." Of course, she clarified that she'd also leave money to charity and added that while she was alive, if her kids needed help, she would step in from time to time. Even then, though, she said she had a policy of going halfsies with her children for the sake of their own self-worth.