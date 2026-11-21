Supermodel Stephanie Seymour's Daughter Grew Up To Be A Runway Star Like Her Mom
Lily Brant has inherited her mom's model good looks, so is it any surprise that she's followed in Stephanie Seymour's footsteps? Obviously, we mean that literally, because in 2026, Lily kickstarted her catwalk career at the spring 2027 Alaïa fashion show.
It may be surprising to some that Lily walked the runway for the first time at the age of 21. After all, back in 2006, she featured in a GAP campaign with her mom and brothers, Dylan Andrews, Peter Brant Jr., and the late Harry Brant. However, there's a good chance that's because Seymour urged her to prioritize her studies. In a 2013 sit-down with Interview, the supermodel explained that she'd forever regretted quitting school to pursue her own career, adding, "I would never want my kids to leave school. ... I'm really for education." Sure enough, at the time of Lily's catwalk debut, Vogue noted that she was pursuing a degree in film and business and had spent some time studying in Italy as well. With that in mind, we have to assume Seymour gave her the go-ahead — and speaking to Vogue, Lily shared that her mom had given her a ton of tips going into the exciting new chapter.
"She told me to be myself and not try to copy anyone too much," Lily told the outlet. She added that her mom had also shared her own approach. "She said sometimes when she would walk, she would channel whatever would help her feel confident. ... She would sometimes pretend she was a gazelle prancing around, or a mermaid. She was like, 'You can be whatever you want to be,'" Lily shared. While that was specifically related to the runway, it does kind of sound like Seymour's approach to parenting on the whole, and we love that for her kids.
Lily worked behind the scenes at Alaïa before modeling for the label
Many a supermodel's daughter has graced the runway, and given just how gorgeous Lily Brant is, it makes sense that she ended up on the catwalk at some point. What's more, her debut being at an Alaïa show was also a no-brainer given how close her whole family was with the brand's founder and designer, Azzedine Alaïa. However, what some might not realize is that before Lily modeled for the brand, she'd already worked on it behind the scenes. As she told Vogue, she'd interned at the fashion house two summers in a row while she was still a teenager, both at the atelier itself and in its publicity department. For that reason, she said of the brand, "It feels like home."
Like we said, Brant's whole family was very close with the late Alaïa. Stephanie Seymour's own first runway show was for the brand, and she credits the designer with being the only one to take a chance on her at the time. Speaking to Interview three years after Mr. Alaïa's passing, she recounted her disastrous first show but said he continued to work with her anyway. "Azzedine knew that I couldn't get hired for any other shows, so he called people like Kenzo and a few of his other friends, trying to get me bookings, and they all said, 'But the girl can't walk!' to which he shot back, 'But who cares? She has the best butt!'" she recalled.
Time will tell if Lily decides to pursue modeling to the same degree as her fabulously wealthy supermodel mom did or if she opts to stick with film and business instead. However, something tells us no matter what she decides to do, she'll always have a home at Alaïa.