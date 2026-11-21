Lily Brant has inherited her mom's model good looks, so is it any surprise that she's followed in Stephanie Seymour's footsteps? Obviously, we mean that literally, because in 2026, Lily kickstarted her catwalk career at the spring 2027 Alaïa fashion show.

It may be surprising to some that Lily walked the runway for the first time at the age of 21. After all, back in 2006, she featured in a GAP campaign with her mom and brothers, Dylan Andrews, Peter Brant Jr., and the late Harry Brant. However, there's a good chance that's because Seymour urged her to prioritize her studies. In a 2013 sit-down with Interview, the supermodel explained that she'd forever regretted quitting school to pursue her own career, adding, "I would never want my kids to leave school. ... I'm really for education." Sure enough, at the time of Lily's catwalk debut, Vogue noted that she was pursuing a degree in film and business and had spent some time studying in Italy as well. With that in mind, we have to assume Seymour gave her the go-ahead — and speaking to Vogue, Lily shared that her mom had given her a ton of tips going into the exciting new chapter.

"She told me to be myself and not try to copy anyone too much," Lily told the outlet. She added that her mom had also shared her own approach. "She said sometimes when she would walk, she would channel whatever would help her feel confident. ... She would sometimes pretend she was a gazelle prancing around, or a mermaid. She was like, 'You can be whatever you want to be,'" Lily shared. While that was specifically related to the runway, it does kind of sound like Seymour's approach to parenting on the whole, and we love that for her kids.