These '80s Supermodels Have Gorgeous Daughters (& We're Not Surprised)

When it comes to eras where models reigned supreme, you can't quite beat the 1980s. It was the decade that set the stage for the supermodels we know and love today, with an explosion of beauties ranging from Cindy Crawford to Kathy Ireland. These models transcended the catwalk, becoming celebrities in their own right and being famously bold enough to know their worth. After all, who could forget Linda Evangelista's bold claim that she wouldn't wake up for less than $10,000 a day?

While many continue to work today, with icons like Naomi Campbell continuing to walk runways regularly, others seem to have passed the torch to their younger counterparts, their daughters! Since it's only natural for stunning supermodels to have beautiful babies, it's no surprise that some of the '80s stars have gone on to welcome gorgeous daughters. Some of these offspring have decided to go into the family business of modeling, while others have opted for a more private life. We're taking a look at which '80s supermodels passed on their genes to beautiful daughters.