These '80s Supermodels Have Gorgeous Daughters (& We're Not Surprised)
When it comes to eras where models reigned supreme, you can't quite beat the 1980s. It was the decade that set the stage for the supermodels we know and love today, with an explosion of beauties ranging from Cindy Crawford to Kathy Ireland. These models transcended the catwalk, becoming celebrities in their own right and being famously bold enough to know their worth. After all, who could forget Linda Evangelista's bold claim that she wouldn't wake up for less than $10,000 a day?
While many continue to work today, with icons like Naomi Campbell continuing to walk runways regularly, others seem to have passed the torch to their younger counterparts, their daughters! Since it's only natural for stunning supermodels to have beautiful babies, it's no surprise that some of the '80s stars have gone on to welcome gorgeous daughters. Some of these offspring have decided to go into the family business of modeling, while others have opted for a more private life. We're taking a look at which '80s supermodels passed on their genes to beautiful daughters.
Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook is her mini-me
No, you're not seeing double. That's Christie Brinkley and her darling daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook. Sailor is Christie's third child, as the supermodel famously welcomed her youngest daughter back in 1998 at the age of 44. Now in her twenties, the stunning blonde has naturally chosen to follow in her famous mom's footsteps, dabbling in modeling. Back in 2023, Sailor told People that Christie had some sage advice to share with her at the beginning of her career, reminding her to always be "gracious." "I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room," Sailor explained to the outlet.
The striking resemblance between mother and daughter hasn't only resulted in complementary careers; it's also meant that they have matched with the same men on dating apps. Christie revealed this hilarious tidbit on Kristin Davis's podcast, "Are You A Charlotte?", explaining that, despite a 44-year age gap, the beauties seemed to be attracting the exact same men.
Jerry Hall's daughter Georgia May Jagger's model-rock star pedigree primed her for fame
What do you get when you mix a glamorous '80s supermodel with one of the biggest rock stars of all time? A stunning supermodel in her own right, of course. That's the case for Georgia May Jagger, the beautiful offspring of Jerry Hall and The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Georgia is actually the third of four children the famous duo share and has made the biggest name for herself as one of Mick's eight children total.
The unique beauty, who is known for her gorgeous gap-toothed smile, opted to go into her mom's line of business of modeling at just 16 years old. Since then, she has modeled for major designers like Missoni and Vivienne Westwood. Back in 2012, Georgia revealed her famous mom Jerry's modeling advice, telling The Evening Standard, "Her advice to me about being a model was always be yourself, be happy, never do something that you don't want to do."
Yasmin Le Bon's daughter with rocker Simon Le Bon, Amber, is a model-slash-DJ
In 2026, former supermodel Yasmin Le Bon celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary with rocker Simon Le Bon, of Duran Duran fame. Their successful celebrity marriage has yielded three children, including their beautiful daughter Amber, who has followed her mom's model career path. Aside from signing with major agency Elite Model Management, Amber has also followed in her rock star father's footsteps as well, working as a DJ — though that gig may be on the back burner these days. Amber became a mom in 2025, welcoming son Sasha with boyfriend Ben Mercer. And in a fun full circle moment only a celebrity daughter could make happen, Amber debuted her bundle of joy with a glamorous spread in Hello!, the same way her famous parents introduced her to the world when she was born back in the '80s.
Amber and Yasmin opened up to Hello! a year later, revealing that they live together on the Le Bon family compound. The super close brood really enjoy each other's company, with Amber telling the outlet, "Mum is my favourite person I choose to hang out with."
'80s stunner Stephanie Seymour's only daughter, Lily Brant, is a brainy beauty
Stephanie Seymour was one of the biggest names in modeling in the '80s, first finding fame as a teen who won an Elite Model Management contest. She would go on to cover Vogue and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and after dating rockers, eventually settled down with art collector Peter Brant, with whom she shares her only daughter, Lily Brant.
Lily is currently a student at Washington University in St. Louis, where she's majoring in Film and Media Studies. This comes as no surprise to those who know Seymour, who opened up about the importance of school while speaking to Interview in 2013. The former model explained to the outlet, "I would never want my kids to leave school ... We all know that beauty fades, but what stays is a person's personality, their sense of humor, their wit, what they're interested in. That's what really shines."
Beverly Johnson and Anansa Sims don't share a last name, but they do share good looks
When it comes to modeling, Beverly Johnson is a trailblazer. The stunning star was the first Black woman to ever cover American Vogue, so it's only natural that her beautiful daughter Anansa Sims is also making waves in the modeling world. Sims, whose father is Johnson's second husband, the late music producer Danny Sims, was one of the first plus-size models to make a mark in the fashion world — famously posing nude in a 2009 Glamour spread alongside other major names like Ashley Graham and Kate Dillon.
The beauty would later tell the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that same year that she was inspired by her mother's trailblazing, explaining, "I realize my contribution can be being a real-size or normal-size model, showing women that it is OK to have some meat on your bones and it is OK to love yourself that way."
Christy Turlington's darling daughter Grace Burns is a college grad
Christy Turlington was already a successful model when she first met her future husband Ed Burns, but he took a little longer to find fame as an actor. The couple eventually wed in 2003 and went on to welcome two children: daughter Grace and son Finn. As the product of a supermodel and handsome A-list actor, Grace is naturally gorgeous but proved she was more than just a pretty face by balancing modeling work with her studies at New York University.
Turlington took to Instagram to share the proud moment Grace graduated in May 2026, writing in part, "So many hopes and dreams for my firstborn are unfolding far sooner than I ever imagined. There's a saying: educate a girl and you educate a nation. That's a powerful responsibility — but if anyone is ready to carry it, it's my daughter."
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are the ultimate glam mom-daughter duo
It would probably go against nature for Cindy Crawford's only daughter to not end up a supermodel in her own right. Fortunately, Kaia Gerber is just as beautiful as her very famous mama and currently carving out her own path as a model-slash-actress.
As she follows in her mother's footsteps, Gerber often sings her famous parent's praises, sharing on "Today" in 2025, "I think probably no matter what she did, I would have wanted to do that. She's always been my biggest inspiration and hero." On the morning show, Gerber also revealed that despite starting to tag along to modeling gigs with Crawford as a toddler, the '80s icon isn't heavily involved in her career. "You are so not a stage mom," Gerber told Crawford, adding, "Because she's had her own life experiences, and she has never lived vicariously through us."
Iman's daughter with David Bowie, Lexi Jones, is an artist
Supermodel Iman and rock superstar David Bowie's union was the stuff of Hollywood dreams. They met on a blind date in 1990, wed in 1992, and welcomed their only child, daughter Alexandria Jones, eight years later. Though Jones could definitely succeed in the modeling world just like Iman, the beauty, who goes by Lexi, is an artist who shares her work on her professional Instagram,
Proud mom Iman spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her daughter's talents, revealing she's actually following in her late father's footsteps in the process. "David was a painter; my daughter is a painter," Iman explained. Jones herself has also opened up about her art origins, writing on Instagram, "Art has been a rock in my life for as long as I can remember. I took art classes as a kid ... Art is able to evoke so many emotions, questions and reactions, which I personally think is incredibly powerful."
Renee Simonsen's eldest daughter Ulrikke inherited her modeling talent
Renee Toft Simonsen was a Danish beauty who was quite literally dubbed the "face of the '80s" back in 1982, before going on to cover 27 different magazines. She left the modeling world in 1989 and went on to welcome three kids. One of her daughters, Ulrikke Toft Simonsen, has made her own run in the modeling world.
The mother-daughter duo have posed for editorial spreads together, as well as filmed Danish commercials side-by-side. Ulrikke is now a mother herself; she has two children with her husband, Danish singer Brian Sivabalan.
'80s legend Isabella Rossellini has passed the modeling torch to daughter Elettra Wiedemann
While most '80s supermodels were leggy ladies, measuring at towering heights, Isabella Rossellini was merely five-foot-eight. She also started modeling later in life, telling New York Magazine, "By the time I was successful with covers of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar and Vanity Fair and the Lancôme contract, someone asked how old I was. They almost fainted when I said 33." That unconventional modeling route also led her to become a filmmaker, and the modeling torch was passed to her daughter, Elettra Wiedemann.
Wiedemann isn't just resting on her laurels, as she received a master's degree in biomedicine at the London School of Economics, during which she also worked as a Lancôme model just like mom. The beauty told the outlet during that same interview, "Going to the LSE was setting the groundwork for a plan B if and when a day ever comes when the phone stops ringing with modeling jobs. You can't count on a career like my mom's. That's very rare."
Ines de la Fressange's Chanel roots rubbed off on daughter Nine d'Urso
French supermodel Ines de la Fressange was a trailblazer in the '80s when she became the first model to sign an exclusive contract with a luxury brand, Chanel, to be exact. Head designer at the time, Karl Lagerfeld, even went so far as to make de la Fressange his muse after believing she bore a striking resemblance to Coco Chanel, which catapulted her modeling career to the next level.
The beauty went on to have two daughters with her husband, Italian nobleman Luigi d'Urso. The oldest, Nine d'Urso, has had a successful modeling career since she was little, working with brands like Dior and Bottega Veneta. More recently, d'Urso has also worked as an actress in her native France.
Karen Alexander's two daughters, Zora and Ella, are gorgeous
Karen Alexander was a force to be reckoned with in the modeling world, covering magazines like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Glamour. She became the first Black model to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in the late '80s, and the first to cover Elle in 1986. Despite the wild success, in 2016 the beauty downplayed her supermodel status, telling Vogue, "It's funny, I always thought of the 'supers' as Cindy, Christy, Naomi, and Linda."
The proud mother of three stepped away from the spotlight to raise her children, explaining to the outlet, "I was busy mothering and dreaming for my children," and it seems her work has paid off. She's seen here with her two beautiful daughters, Zora and Ella.
Model Kelly Emberg's daughter Ruby Stewart is a beauty with a rock star dad
Kelly Emberg's face was everywhere in the '80s — namely the covers of magazines like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Cosmopolitan. So it was only a matter of time before the beauty had a romance with a rock star, and Emberg picked Rod Stewart. The couple was together for a large part of the decade, welcoming a daughter together, Ruby Stewart, in 1987. Ruby was blessed with mom's good looks and dad's musical abilities: the blonde is a musician who has been known to grace the stage with Rod. She's also a busy mom to son Otis and currently expecting her second child.
Kelly LeBrock's beautiful daughter Arissa is a model-turned-wrestler with a famous father
Kelly LeBrock was a major model back in the '80s — high profile enough to attract the attention of movie star Steven Seagal. LeBrock and Seagal went on to welcome three children together, and their gorgeous youngest daughter Arissa stepped out from her famous parents' shadow. She appeared on the Lifetime series, "Growing up Supermodel," alongside Kelly in 2017. These days, she's a successful plus-size model and wrestler who goes by the name Wristlock LeBrock. She credits her frame to her father, telling Maxim, "LeBrocks tend to be very slender, and I ended up looking like a Seagal: strong and built. I feel powerful — I love my body."
Kathy Ireland's stunning daughter Chloe stays out of the spotlight
Few models have found the commercial success of '80s dynamo Kathy Ireland. The stunner used her fame to launch Kathy Ireland brands, using her likeness to build businesses that eventually had Forbes dub her the "Supermodel turned Super Mogul." Despite her massive success, the mother of three insists her children with husband Chris Olsen are "not impressed" with any of it, including her stunning youngest daughter, Chloe Olsen (via The Associated Press).
Aside from a few public appearances, it appears that Olsen is so unimpressed that she has chosen to stay out of the spotlight completely and lead a private life. These days, Ireland only seems to post throwback photos of her children on Instagram.
Marpessa Hennink's daughter Ariel walked one of the most famous runways at age 11
Dutch supermodel Marpessa Hennink was a designer darling in the '80s, finding fans in some of the biggest names in fashion like Karl Lagerfeld, Azzedine Alaia, and Gianni Versace. She reminisced about her days as an OG supermodel with Paper in 2025, sharing, "To me, it was just unreal that I was part of a new generation of top models: girls who were successful as both print and runway models who brought a fresh new vibe to fashion shows and led the way for the '90s supermodels."
Hennink welcomed daughter Ariel in 2005, and has ushered her into her glamorous world flawlessly. Ariel even accompanied her mom down the Dolce & Gabbana runway in 2017 at just 11 years old.
Brooke Shields' two stunning daughters are dabbling in modeling and reality TV
Brooke Shields is one of the most famous models to come out of the 1980s — largely due in part to her iconic (and controversial) Calvin Klein ads. The brunette beauty transitioned from modeling to acting, and these days she's busy shepherding her daughters down a similar path. Her oldest daughter Rowan Henchy (left) started out working behind the scenes with a gig as a booking producer at "Good Morning America" after graduating college, but more recently she has decided to step in front of the camera — she joined the cast of Season 2 of Bravo's "Next Gen NYC" in 2026.
Younger daughter Grier Henchy seems to have been bitten by the modeling bug. After starring alongside her mother in a 2022 Mother's Day campaign for Victoria's Secret at just 16, she went on to sign with IMG Models and most recently served as a Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador.