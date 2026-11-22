In a 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Oliver Hudson addressed the fallout from the Father's Day Instagram post, revealing that he hadn't intended for it to be quite so dramatic.

"I posted something and I was trying to be funny, and it was a bit dark, and it just set off this firestorm that I wasn't expecting," he recalled. However, because of that firestorm, Bill and Oliver were forced to really deal with their issues, and the "Rules of Engagement" star shared, "It definitely brought us together. And we've had amazing conversations, we've had amazing lunches, throwing back some beers and crying and sort of understanding each other more and more." Oliver also shared that he and his dad were in a great place, and that he'd even reconnected with his half-siblings because of it. "It's been a really nice reunion," he said.

Unfortunately, things haven't been quite as warm and fuzzy between Kate Hudson and Bill Hudson, but it's worth noting that there seems to be more goodwill there as well. Speaking to "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2024, Kate credited her debut album with "some warming there." That said, she also revealed that she didn't have expectations for major breakthroughs. As for her brother's post, Kate addressed that on "The Howard Stern Show" and joked that she didn't know why she'd been disowned along with him. "I was like, I don't know what I did; I had nothing to do with this," she said (via People). Still, she said she'd done a ton of therapy and could recognize that her father loved her and her brother, and that she loved him too. "I wouldn't be me if it wasn't for my dad," she said. It's not exactly a Hallmark happy ending, but it'll do.