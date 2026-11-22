Oliver Hudson's Brutal 3-Word Father's Day Message For Dad Bill Changed Their Entire Relationship
Back in 2015, Oliver Hudson called his father out in no uncertain terms on Instagram, and initially, it seemed as though there was no hope for a reconciliation. Ironically, though, the public hostility did more good than anything.
Goldie Hawn has been with Kurt Russell for so long that it may come as a surprise to some that she was previously married to actor and musician Bill Hudson, but sure enough, Hawn and Bill were husband and wife for four years and are parents to Oliver and Kate Hudson. However, they parted ways in 1980 — and over the years that followed, Bill and Kate have traded barbs publicly. In a 2006 interview with W, Kate said she sometimes bumped into him by chance but that they weren't close. Some may also remember that in 2011, there were reports of Bill pitching a tell-all book in which he would refer to her as a "spoiled brat" for not having relationships with his side of the family (via Radar). For a long time, Oliver wasn't quite as vocal, but that changed on Father's Day in 2015, when he posted a throwback picture of him, Bill, and Kate to Instagram, along with the caption, "Happy abandonment day ... @katehudson." Yikes.
Rather than ignoring the slight, Bill responded in an interview with the Daily Mail. "Oliver's Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate," he declared. Bill added that he'd been confused about it coming from Oliver, because even though his relationship with Kate had long been strained, he and his son got along fine. "I always thought Oliver could be the peacemaker," Bill mused. Well, in a surprising way, it seems as though he was, because in the wake of all the drama, the Hudsons finally talked it out.
Oliver and Bill Hudson are much closer today
In a 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Oliver Hudson addressed the fallout from the Father's Day Instagram post, revealing that he hadn't intended for it to be quite so dramatic.
"I posted something and I was trying to be funny, and it was a bit dark, and it just set off this firestorm that I wasn't expecting," he recalled. However, because of that firestorm, Bill and Oliver were forced to really deal with their issues, and the "Rules of Engagement" star shared, "It definitely brought us together. And we've had amazing conversations, we've had amazing lunches, throwing back some beers and crying and sort of understanding each other more and more." Oliver also shared that he and his dad were in a great place, and that he'd even reconnected with his half-siblings because of it. "It's been a really nice reunion," he said.
Unfortunately, things haven't been quite as warm and fuzzy between Kate Hudson and Bill Hudson, but it's worth noting that there seems to be more goodwill there as well. Speaking to "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2024, Kate credited her debut album with "some warming there." That said, she also revealed that she didn't have expectations for major breakthroughs. As for her brother's post, Kate addressed that on "The Howard Stern Show" and joked that she didn't know why she'd been disowned along with him. "I was like, I don't know what I did; I had nothing to do with this," she said (via People). Still, she said she'd done a ton of therapy and could recognize that her father loved her and her brother, and that she loved him too. "I wouldn't be me if it wasn't for my dad," she said. It's not exactly a Hallmark happy ending, but it'll do.