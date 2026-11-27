Yellowstone & Marshals Star Luke Grimes Married His Wife Within Months Of Meeting Her
When Luke Grimes signed up for a dating app in summer 2019, he wasn't looking for anything serious. Yet, by the following November, the Yellowstone star had a wife. Even he was surprised by the turn of events. "I never thought I'd be on a dating app to begin with," he said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March 2026. "I was going through ... one of those times in life where I was just like, 'It's lonely. I just want to meet some people.'" The stunning Bianca Rodrigues, a Brazilian model and natural beauty, was his first swipe right. "We were married in four months," he revealed.
Just like that, the "Marshals" star found his real-life partner and hasn't looked back, as his sweet remarks about married life are a testament to. "Since meeting her, everything else in my life is sort of right-sized, like I found the thing I didn't know what I was looking for and now everything else is just sort of a cherry on top," he told Barrymore. And as it turns out, Grimes appears to have been the one eager to go the whirlwind route.
When Mr Feelgood asked him to list what he's most proud of in a 2022 interview, Grimes said, "Convincing my wife to marry me, I think. That's been the best choice I've ever made, and I just feel so lucky to have such a great partner in this life." The "Eddington" star keeps his marriage largely away from the spotlight, but the way he talks about Rodrigues shows they're couple goals for sure.
Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues welcomed a son in late 2024
Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues may have taken their relationship to the next level fast, but they had a different approach when it came to starting their family. They were married for nearly five years before they welcomed their son, Rigel, in Montana in September 2024. They kept the news of the pregnancy to themselves until the end, with Rodrigues sharing an Instagram picture of her bump a month before the baby's arrival. "Can't wait to meet you little one," she wrote, with a heart emoji.
After announcing the birth on October 9, 2024, Rodrigues shared a few updates of their new life as parents. That included marking Grimes' inaugural headline show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium that November, with the illustrious presence of their 2-month-old (seen below). Since then, the couple has kept their family life mostly to themselves, though Rodrigues shares snippets here and there. In September 2025, she marked Rigel's first birthday with a rare picture that shows her son's face (seen above). "Greatest year of my life," she wrote.
Grimes echoed his wife's words to celebrate New Year's Eve in 2024. "2024 was the greatest year of my life. Here is the proof," he captioned an Instagram post featuring the three together. The actor and musician has been candid about how fatherhood has changed how he relates to his work — and to people around him. "[B]eing a father changes the way I not only treat my pretend son [on 'Marshals'], but the way I treat everyone. Now I see everyone as a baby that just got big — I give people a lot more grace and forgiveness knowing they started as someone's child," he told IndieWire in May 2026.