When Luke Grimes signed up for a dating app in summer 2019, he wasn't looking for anything serious. Yet, by the following November, the Yellowstone star had a wife. Even he was surprised by the turn of events. "I never thought I'd be on a dating app to begin with," he said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March 2026. "I was going through ... one of those times in life where I was just like, 'It's lonely. I just want to meet some people.'" The stunning Bianca Rodrigues, a Brazilian model and natural beauty, was his first swipe right. "We were married in four months," he revealed.

Just like that, the "Marshals" star found his real-life partner and hasn't looked back, as his sweet remarks about married life are a testament to. "Since meeting her, everything else in my life is sort of right-sized, like I found the thing I didn't know what I was looking for and now everything else is just sort of a cherry on top," he told Barrymore. And as it turns out, Grimes appears to have been the one eager to go the whirlwind route.

When Mr Feelgood asked him to list what he's most proud of in a 2022 interview, Grimes said, "Convincing my wife to marry me, I think. That's been the best choice I've ever made, and I just feel so lucky to have such a great partner in this life." The "Eddington" star keeps his marriage largely away from the spotlight, but the way he talks about Rodrigues shows they're couple goals for sure.