Giuliana and Bill Rancic's only son Duke is growing up so fast! Their little boy is no longer little, and his latest photo is proof of how quickly time goes by. On November 24, Bill shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing Duke helping out in the kitchen of his new Chicago restaurant, set to Coldplay's hit song "Yellow." Seen below, the snapshot features the 14-year-old dressed in an apron while smiling at the camera with a fresh plate of sushi rolls and salmon in his outstretched hands. "WORK DAY!" "The Apprentice" alum and restaurateur proudly captioned it.

billrancic/Instagram

Born in August 2012 via surrogacy, Duke has transformed from a reality TV baby into a teenager who is slowly starting to follow in his father's entrepreneurial footsteps. By the time he was 11, Duke was already learning from his dad, while most kids his age were busy just being kids. "He's a big guy. He's really loving, and he's starting to work at the restaurants a little bit here and there," Bill told Page Six in 2024. And he and Giuliana couldn't be prouder, with the businessman adding, "We're putting him to work, [and] he's having a great time."

It may seem a little early, but the Rancics clearly want to teach their son the importance of hard work while he's still young. "So many people talk a great game," Bill pointed out. "They're going to write this book, they're going to climb this mountain, [...] But 99 percent of them don't do it. It's just talk." He wants Duke to dream big and follow through on his ambitions, sharing, "I tell my son, 'Put your head down, keep your mouth shut and let your actions speak louder than your words.' That's in everything — in sports, in school, everything."