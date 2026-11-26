Duke Rancic Looks More Grown Up Than Ever On A 'Work Day' At Dad Bill's Restaurant
Giuliana and Bill Rancic's only son Duke is growing up so fast! Their little boy is no longer little, and his latest photo is proof of how quickly time goes by. On November 24, Bill shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing Duke helping out in the kitchen of his new Chicago restaurant, set to Coldplay's hit song "Yellow." Seen below, the snapshot features the 14-year-old dressed in an apron while smiling at the camera with a fresh plate of sushi rolls and salmon in his outstretched hands. "WORK DAY!" "The Apprentice" alum and restaurateur proudly captioned it.
Born in August 2012 via surrogacy, Duke has transformed from a reality TV baby into a teenager who is slowly starting to follow in his father's entrepreneurial footsteps. By the time he was 11, Duke was already learning from his dad, while most kids his age were busy just being kids. "He's a big guy. He's really loving, and he's starting to work at the restaurants a little bit here and there," Bill told Page Six in 2024. And he and Giuliana couldn't be prouder, with the businessman adding, "We're putting him to work, [and] he's having a great time."
It may seem a little early, but the Rancics clearly want to teach their son the importance of hard work while he's still young. "So many people talk a great game," Bill pointed out. "They're going to write this book, they're going to climb this mountain, [...] But 99 percent of them don't do it. It's just talk." He wants Duke to dream big and follow through on his ambitions, sharing, "I tell my son, 'Put your head down, keep your mouth shut and let your actions speak louder than your words.' That's in everything — in sports, in school, everything."
Giuliana and Bill Rancic just want their son to live a normal life
Giuliana and Bill Rancic have watched their son Duke grow up right before their very eyes. At 14, he's really come into his own, with the former E! News host and "Apprentice" alum confirming Duke has become more independent and assertive. "We're starting to hear him communicate in ways that we had never seen before," Giuliana disclosed on their "Bill & Guiliana" podcast in October. "He's more mature, the way he talks to us and communicates with us." The celebrity couple revealed that they were considering making the move to Nashville after Duke admitted to being tired of the city life. Right now, it's still up for discussion, but they want to make sure whatever they decide is right for their son. "At the end of the day, he's 14. He'll start his life, regardless if he goes to college or not at 18, 19," Guliana reasoned.
Unsurprisingly, the Rancics are not looking forward to being empty nesters. But, as Giuliana conceded, "It's going to be here before we know it." For now, the longtime couple are simply making the most of their time with their son before Duke grows up and sets off on his own. Whether that means joining the family business or pursuing an entirely different career path (maybe even showbiz?) remains to be seen, but the former reality stars have made it clear they want to raise Duke to be responsible and hardworking. "He's not going to be a Hollywood kid," Bill declared to ABC News in 2013. "My son's going to have a job. And if he wants to get a car when he gets his license, he's going to pay for it on his own like I did."